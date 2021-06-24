Kineta's Thierry Guillaudeux Participated on Multiple Panel Presentations During Virtual Symposium on VISTA: A New Immunotherapy Approach to Treating Cancer

SEATTLE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineta, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies in oncology, announced today that Thierry Guillaudeux, Ph.D., SVP Immuno-oncology at Kineta, participated on multiple panel presentations during the virtual symposium "VISTA: A New Immune Checkpoint in Cancer, Autoimmunity and Beyond," that took place on June 18, 2021.

"It was a great pleasure to participate in this symposium focused on VISTA", said Thierry Guillaudeux of Kineta. "The scientific presentations and discussions from the different panelists clearly emphasized how VISTA is a promising new immuno-oncology target for treating patients with advanced tumors. Its unique mechanism of action involving both an innate and adaptive immune response illustrates that antibody therapy targeting VISTA could be an important new path in cancer treatments with this new generation of checkpoint inhibitors."

The scientific symposium focused on the emerging checkpoint inhibitor VISTA, its function, the role it plays in several oncology and current development programs. The event was hosted by Randolph Noelle, Ph.D., Professor of Microbiology and Immunology, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Norris Cotton Cancer Center, Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth; and Padmanee Sharma, M.D., Ph.D., Professor, Department of Genitourinary Medical Oncology, Division of Cancer Medicine, University of Texas, MD Anderson Cancer Center.

"Kineta has made tremendous progress developing KVA12.1, our novel anti-VISTA antibody currently in preclinical evaluation", said Thierry Guillaudeux of Kineta. "We nominated KVA12.1 as our lead clinical candidate earlier this year and have initiated IND enabling studies. We expect to initiate Phase 1 safety and tolerability studies in mid-2022".

