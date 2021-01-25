Kinetic Advantage Announces Launch of RTI Auditing System in Partnership with 12th Tech

CARMEL, Ind., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Advantage ("Kinetic" or the "Company"), a newly-formed auto floorplan financing company, today announced the launch of its new cloud-based Real-Time Intelligent (RTI) Auditing System™ for the floorplan finance industry. This system, which is the first of its kind, is designed to address a long-time pain point for auto dealers undergoing the traditional audit process with their floorplan provider.

Powered by 12th Tech, Kinetic Advantage's system revolutionizes the auditing industry, converting it from a labor-intensive, expensive and mostly manual process into a sophisticated, cloud-based, and robust electronic verification auditing system that provides reliable, accurate and cost-effective analysis and reporting. Kinetic Advantage's auditing methods allow its dealer clients to enjoy real-time interaction with a Collateral Audit Specialist via action alerts, a chat feature and other reporting functionality. The wizard-based mobile audit capabilities are optimized across phone, tablet, laptop and desktop devices for staff, auditing teammates and dealer clients. The system provides an innovative widget which automates and streamlines the reconciliation of collateral that is not manually verified, such as sold units, test drives or other offsite units.

"By utilizing our custom configuration of 12th Tech's Real-Time Intelligent Auditing System™, we are the first company to provide this leading technology to independent dealers," said Jeremiah Johnson, Director of Audits at Kinetic Advantage. "We are focused on continuously improving the dealer experience, and this new system enhances the quality and accuracy of their audit data. With its intuitive design and great user experience, the system has also enabled dealers to more effectively manage risk across the entire audit process. At Kinetic, we are offering our clients the ability to focus on their operational needs, while we streamline the audit process through our industry-leading technology."

"Legacy systems available to the industry for auditing are no longer good enough," commented Mark Abrams, CEO and Founder of 12th Tech. "We saw the immediate need for a robust, flexible, mobile and easy-to-use auditing system that enables dealers and finance companies to not only mitigate their risks with better insight into their inventories, but also drive real-time, secure reporting and analysis."

About Kinetic Advantage

Kinetic Advantage is a dynamic floorplan company led by trusted industry veterans. Our core focus is helping our independent dealer partners and team members succeed while providing them with an exceptional and engaging user experience. We are committed to forging strong partnerships through transparent communication and simple, innovative solutions. We provide our partners and team members with the support and tools they need to grow throughout their journey.

About 12th Tech

12th Tech (www.12thtech.com) is revolutionizing risk management and mitigation with its Real-Time Intelligent (RTI) Auditing system, providing innovative technology to support traditional in-house or third-party audits as well as enable dealer self-audits, automated Dealer Clearing Audits, electronic asset identification, and enhanced real-time auditing and reporting. 12th Tech's RTI Auditing System dramatically reduces auditing costs and intelligently helps mitigate risk--allowing Finance Companies to finally have the choice to utilize the best auditing methods across their portfolio.

