Kinetic Investment Management Announces Dawn Rybak, Former Regulatory Compliance Director for TruChoice Financial Group, as Chief Compliance Officer

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Investment Management ("Kinetic") has hired Dawn Rybak, as Chief Compliance Officer to oversee the compliance, risk, regulatory reporting activities and functions for the SEC Registered Investment Adviser. Dawn spent the last twelve years working as a Regulatory Compliance Director for one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry. She has held other executive/senior level positions managing risk and overseeing compliance for broker-dealers (BD's) and registered investment advisors (IAR's). She has experience in evaluating business processes, mitigating compliance and operations risk, working with regulators and state agencies, handling communications, and delivering training.

Dawn has multiple FINRA registrations and is CA life licensed.

As the Chief Compliance Officer for Kinetic, Dawn will work with the Kinetic Team and network of independent advisors and member firms in providing a solutions-based compliance approach, a platform for best practice sharing, and guidance on creating a positive compliance culture.

When asked why she decided to join Kinetic, Dawn commented:

"'I've had the opportunity to work with Ali Hashemian, CEO of Kinetic, years ago and was amazed at what he has built over the last twelve years within Kinetic Agency & Insurance Services, Kinetic Financial & Insurance Solutions, Inc. and Kinetic Investment Management, Inc. His entrepreneurial spirit combined with his desire to deliver the best holistic financial planning sets him apart from others. All business lines of Kinetic display client-centric service in their approach to working with financial professionals. The Kinetic Team consists of very specialized and motivated employees that support Ali's goals and vision. I'm excited to join this special team and incredible opportunity to provide advisers immense value and support while helping them build their practice."

Kinetic CEO, Ali Hashemian commented, "I am extremely pleased that Dawn has joined our team in the role of Chief Compliance Officer. Her extensive background working with registered investment advisers, broker-dealers, and insurance distributors make her an invaluable asset to our company. Dawn's knowledge will be critical to the continued evolvement of our company's compliance and risk management programs as the regulatory landscape changes and Kinetic continues to grow. I am so happy to have found someone with Dawn's experience who is also strongly aligned with Kinetic's mission and values. All of us look forward to stepping into the next phase of Kinetic's growth with Dawn as our CCO."

About Kinetic Investment Management

Kinetic Investment Management is an investment adviser based in Los Angeles, California. At Kinetic, we understand that your portfolio is more than just a number. It represents time and energy invested to secure a financial future for loved ones and family, often including hours sacrificed away from those very people to achieve it. That's why we take our responsibility to our clients personally, treating each and every portfolio as if it were our won. We will do everything in our power to make sure that you feel like you have a "financial concierge" at your fingertips.

