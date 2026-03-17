"KINETIC LAB-LINK" by Osamu Yada, Personal Trainer for Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Achieves 50% on Kickstarter in Less Than a Week

Bringing the "secret of body mechanics" behind Japanese athletes' success at the globally watched WBC to the public. Support is spreading at an incredible speed.

OSAKA, Japan, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the World Baseball Classic (WBC) captivates fans globally, the Kickstarter campaign for "KINETIC LAB-LINK" has officially surpassed 50% of its funding goal as of 4:00 PM JST today. Launched on March 10, the project has reached this milestone in just six days, riding a wave of momentum as interest in elite athletic performance reaches an all-time high.

Bringing WBC-Level Performance to the Masses

"KINETIC LAB-LINK" by Osamu Yada, Personal Trainer for Dodgers Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto KINETIC Forum

The eyes of the world are on the WBC, where athletes like LA Dodgers star Yoshinobu Yamamoto showcase world-class efficiency. Behind Yamamoto's success is his personal trainer, Osamu Yada, whose "BC Total Balance System" is the foundation of the KINETIC LAB-LINK.

By integrating specialized sensors with an AI coaching app, KINETIC LAB-LINK translates the "secret" kinetic chain movements used by WBC stars into actionable data for athletes of all levels. The campaign's rapid progress reflects the global demand for the technology that powers the world's best pitchers.

With the 50% mark cleared, the team is focused on hitting the final goal to bring this professional-grade sports science to the global community.

Kickstarter Campaign Details

* Mission:

Democratize sports science by providing elite-level body recognition technology to everyday athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

* KINETIC LAB-LINK Official Kickstarter:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/osamuyada/kinetic-lab-linkyada-the-ai-secret-behind-the-worlds-best

Rewards:

KINETIC LAB-LINK Dedicated Self-Scanning Sensor Unit

AI Coaching System (Access to the dedicated Web App)

1-Year (12 months): $484 (77,000 JPY)



3-Year (36 months): $761 (121,000 JPY)



5-Year (60 months): $943 (150,000 JPY)

Schedule:

Four order cutoff dates are scheduled between early March and late July.

Shipping of rewards to backers will begin sequentially starting in July 2026.

About Osamu Yada

Osamu Yada is the project owner of KINETIC LAB and KINETIC Forum and is widely known as the personal trainer supporting top athletes, including Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. He has established a unique training method grounded in his original body mechanics theory, which focuses on physical structure and the kinetic chain, with a strong emphasis on thoracic mobility and core integration. Yada has supported Yamamoto's physical conditioning since his time in Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB), and his theory is highly regarded as a driving force behind Yamamoto's historic achievement of winning three consecutive Sawamura Awards. He continues to support elite athletes competing on the world's highest stages today.

Related Links

KINETIC LAB-LINK Official Website: https://www.kinetic-lab.com/link/en.html

KINETIC Forum Official Website (Japanese): https://www.kinetic.co.jp/

Official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61588299080965

Media Contact

Naoki Kasahara | +81-50-5466-3961 | [email protected] / Facebook: https://ourl.jp/u5qsj Blotocol Japan, Ltd.

SOURCE KINETIC Forum