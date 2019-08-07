Kinetic Nutrition's nutritional supplement products to be marketed under kathy ireland® Better Living brand

"All of us at kathy ireland® Worldwide look forward to working with David and Nicole to bring our customers nutritional support products of the highest quality," says Kathy Ireland ® , Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide, who is named one of the top ten women's health advocates in America, according to UCLA . "kiWW® and Kinetic Nutrition share the same passion for disrupting the nutritional supplement product landscape with research supported and fuller ingredient formulations that make supplement use easier for consumers."

"By making a higher dose and more ingredient rich formulation, consumers and patients are able to reduce their total number of supplement bottles to reach the same health results," say Neuroscientists and physician developers Drs. David and Nicole Hagedorn. "We are truly excited for this partnership with Kathy and her incredible team at kiWW®. This partnership will allow us to strategically grow and expand our reach, and we look forward to the road ahead."

Tommy Meharey, Vice President and Board Member of kiWW® and co-founder of MIVI with Kathy Ireland, says "As a marine,father and millennial, I'm so grateful to be partnering with Kinetic Nutrition and to bring kathy ireland® Better Lliving and MIVI products to our customers, especially military veterans. Kinetic Nutrition is dedicated to supporting our veterans by bringing opportunities of financial stability and healthcare to them and their families, which is one of kiWW's millennium development goals."

The new kathy ireland® Better Living and MIVI product line takes aim at a few of the troubling conditions facing consumers and patients worldwide:

GUTHEALTH

GUTHEALTH is a synergistic formula offering comprehensive support for optimal gastrointestinal and digestive health and function. It provides therapeutic levels of nutrients which support food nutrient breakdown, gastrointestinal mucosal repair and helps fight inflammation along with ingredients to promote gut and enteric nervous system health. Benefits of GUTHEALTH include: Promotes proper intestinal ability; Rejuvenates intestinal mucosal health; Provides healing for ulceration and inflammation; Promotes regularity and healthy bowel function; Enhances the digestive system; Build lean body mass; Support the immune system; Support vascular and brain health.

FOCUS

FOCUS is a synergistic formulated dietary supplement for the promotion of calmness and focused attention without the overstimulating sensation that can make one feel edgy or keyed up. It provides therapeutic levels of nutrients and herbs which support metabolic health, immunity, and neurotransmitter production for brain utilization.

CALMPLUS

CALMPLUS is a synergistic formula that leans on the abundance of clinical research of B-vitamins and bio-available forms of magnesium to support biological and metabolic well-being and calmness without sedation. The abundance of many additional ingredients such as turmeric root, inositol, GABA, l-theanine, and many others make this a highly robust blend designed to improve multiple organ and nervous systems for optimized mental calmness and cognitive functioning.

In addition to these products, Kinetic will also be offering consumers home-use self-care Kits which include current audio-visual entertainment technology to modulate the brain, to help with attention, sleep, and mood. Included in the kits are also kathy ireland® Better Living potent gastrointestinal nutrition support and nervous system calming nutrient supplementation.

The kathy ireland® Better Living products are available on www.kineticneuroscience.com

ABOUT Kinetic Nutrition, LLC

United States company Kinetic Nutrition ( http://www.kineticneuroscience.com ) develops, manufactures and distributes innovative nutritional support fomulations for children through older adults, selling coast-to-coast across North America. Products are designed to address the more important health issues of our time. Through simplification of use with higher ingredient count and higher doses we see real life results. Kinetic Nutrition's nonprofit foundation supports U.S. military veterans.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®):

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

