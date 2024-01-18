KINETIC POINTILLISM BECOMES INTERNATIONAL MOVEMENT

New Director of International Affairs Begins Work, Sets Record

VERO BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kinetic Pointillism School, the world's first art movement creatively driven by high school students at inception, has a new Director of International Affairs for 2024. This marks the first international expansion for the Kinetic Pointillism School, which already has a number of practitioners in the United States.

Lighthouse, by Rob Ottesen

Ganesh Shenoy, an artist living in Qatar and known for setting world records with his miniature paintings, has become the first Director of International Affairs for the art movement and has already set a world record with his first news article, having it published by eighty publishers on the same day.

According to Rob Ottesen, the founder of the movement, "Ganesh discovered kinetic pointillism from one of our news articles and used it in his own paintings. Now, he's joined our school not only as a painter, but as our Director of International Affairs. By reaching a record 80 publishers in one day, we're confident he's off to a great start."

The Kinetic Pointillism School became an art movement when students at Clark Advanced Learning Center in Stuart, Florida began painting in the style, which then spread to other high schools on Florida's Treasure Coast. Many adult painters have since joined the movement.

For more information on this record-setting movement and its new Director of International Affairs, please contact Rob Ottesen at [email protected].

SOURCE The Kinetic Pointillism School