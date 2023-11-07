Kinetic River Corp. Signs Representation Agreements With Six Sales Organizations

Precision Particle Measurements, New England Analytical Instruments, LB Technologies, NanoBio Systems, Nanostars, and E=hv will sell the Delaware Flow NanoCytometer™ throughout North America

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic River Corp., a leader in advanced flow cytometry instrumentation, announced today that it has signed agreements for representation of its Delaware Flow NanoCytometer™ with six sales organizations across North America. The six organizations are Precision Particle Measurements, Inc. (PPM; for Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia); New England Analytical Instruments (NEAI; for Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York City, Rhode Island, and Vermont); LB Technologies (LBT; for Alabama, Florida, Georgia, upstate New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia); NanoBio Systems, Inc. (NBS; for Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin); Nanostars, LLC (NS; for Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas) and E=hv (EHV; for Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming). In addition, NanoBio Systems will be responsible for the Canadian Provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario, and Saskatchewan.

Kinetic River's Delaware Flow NanoCytometer detects extracellular vesicles and other nanoparticles by high-sensitivity light scattering and up to six fluorescence channels; it can also measure cells. Kinetic River designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance flow cytometers and other optical sensing equipment, and also provides nanoparticle testing services. The Delaware Flow NanoCytometer can detect nanoparticles as small as 28 nm, and can resolve size differences as small as 22 nm. Kinetic River - Where Light Meets Life

Kinetic River develops and manufactures high-performance flow cytometers and other optical analyzers. The Delaware Flow NanoCytometer, its most recent product, delivers exquisite nanoparticle sensitivity (down to 28 nm) and resolution (22 nm). With up to six fluorescence channels, uncompromised throughput, and the ability to switch between nanoparticle mode and cell analysis mode with only a couple of mouse clicks, the Delaware fills a longstanding gap in the market for analysis of extracellular vesicles (EVs).

PPM, NEAI, LBT, NBS, NS, and EHV are independent sales organizations representing manufacturers of specialized analytical instrumentation, with a focus on detection and analysis of EVs and other nanoparticles. Their representation includes Particle Metrix, a manufacturer of Nanoparticle Tracking Analyzers (NTA). With decades of experience and tens of thousands of contacts across the academic, government, and industrial segments, they offer unparalleled access to the nanoparticle analysis market.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with the folks at PPM, NEAI, LBT, NBS, NS, and EHV. They have great depth of expertise selling exactly the kind of instrumentation we specialize in," said Giacomo Vacca, Ph.D., president and CEO of Kinetic River. "This joint effort will enable us to reach much further and deeper than we could on our own."

"Kinetic River has developed the perfect complement to Particle Metrix's Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA) capabilities," said Gary Linz, CEO of Precision Particle Measurements. "The Delaware flow cytometer is an important addition to the field of EV/exosome characterization."

About Kinetic River

Kinetic River, a leading developer of optical analytical instrumentation, designed and manufactures the Delaware Flow NanoCytometer, an ultrasensitive flow-based nanoparticle and cell analyzer. Based in California's Silicon Valley, it also offers nanoparticle testing services. Kinetic River has developed other several highly innovative particle analysis concepts, including Time-Resolved Flow Cytometry. For more information, visit KineticRiver.com.

About Precision Particle Measurements (PPM)

Precision Particle Measurements specializes in the physical characterization of nanoparticles. PPM president Gary Linz has over 25 years of experience characterizing nano- and micron-size particles by Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis (NTA), Dynamic Light Scattering (DLS) and laser diffraction.

About New England Analytical Instruments (NEAI)

New England Analytical Instruments sells a variety of particle analysis solutions from different manufacturers that cover a range from 0.8 nm to 3 mm in size. NEAI's president, David Palmlund, has over two decades of experience meeting the sales needs of instrument manufacturers and the analytical needs of researchers—especially in particle characterization.

About LB Technologies (LBT)

LB Technologies provides scientific sales and consulting services in the life science space. LBT's principal, Kevin Dolan, has over 30 years of experience with clinical, academic, industrial and government labs, making LBT uniquely positioned to provide high quality technical solutions for a wide variety of customers.

About NanoBio Systems (NBS)

NanoBio Systems, Inc., operated by Ray Eby, offers complementary cutting edge nanotechnology solutions from three companies: Particle Metrix, ISS, and Kinetic River. NBS's efforts are focused in the fields of life science research and nanomaterials. These efforts are a natural extension of Ray's decades-long experiences in microscopy, spectroscopy and particle analysis.

About Nanostars (NS)

Nanostars, LLC serves customers with a wide range of technologies related to nanoparticle science. NS is headed by Jerry Cabiness, who has decades of experience selling solutions in flow cytometry, dynamic light scattering, nanoparticle tracking, laser diffraction, particle imaging, CT and PET small-animal imaging , signal transduction, nuclear medicine, and rheology.

About E=hv (EHV)

E=hv fosters scalable growth by selling instrumentation and products for nanoparticle research to academic and industrial partners. EHV's president Ross Jacobson's can count on thirty years of research experience in related biological and spectroscopic fields. Expanding its offerings to flow cytometry products enables EHV to bring a more complete set of solution to customers in the EV and nanoparticle space.

Media Contact:

Giacomo Vacca

6504397413

[email protected]

SOURCE Kinetic River Corp.