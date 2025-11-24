Kinetic Technologies Announces Transient Voltage Suppression (TVS) Flat-Clamp Integrated Circuits for Port Protection Against High Voltage Surge and ESD Events

KTS1287: Up to ±250V Surge Protection for 20V SPR VBUS Components,

KTS1289: Up to ±200V Surge Protection for 28V EPR VBUS Components,

both Providing Top-Notch ESD Protection Performance at +30kV

Contact & Air-Gap All in a Tiny WLCSP 1.66 x 1.56mm Package

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power management leader, Kinetic Technologies, is expanding its USB Protection portfolio with the introduction of its KTS1287 and KTS1289 flat-clamp transient voltage suppressors (TVS) for ESD and surge events. These monolithic ICs include an active-clamp control circuit, a gate-driver, and a power MOSFET to provide higher performance in a smaller footprint compared to typical TVS diodes. The KTS1287 and KTS1289 will clamp both positive and negative ESD and surge events per IEC standards.

"Compared to traditional TVS diodes, the flat-clamp TVS device provides tight voltage regulation which lowers clamping voltage during a surge event. This allows designers to confidently select system components with a lower voltage tolerance, further lowering system costs and complexity without sacrificing robustness."

– Frank Mao, Senior Director of Marketing at Kinetic Technologies

The KTS1287 addresses surge protection for 20V standard power range (SPR) VBUS components while the KTS1289 is robustly designed to protect 28V extended power range (EPR) VBUS components from Electrical Overstress (EOS) damage in different application scenarios. These devices also provide the highest ESD protection performance in the industry.

The active control circuit of the KTS1287/KTS1289 clamps the voltage nearly flat during ESD/Surge events while high current is shunted to ground through the integrated power MOSFET. Together, the tightly controlled breakdown voltage and the "flat-clamp" performance reduce the peak voltage seen by capacitors and downstream circuits, thereby easing system design and lowering costs.

Key applications for the new KTS1287 and KTS1289 span across any USB or DC Input with 20V IN(TYP) to 28V IN(TYP) voltage. These devices are targeted towards the consumer and enterprise markets and are geared for Smartphones, Tablets, Notebooks / PCs, Docking Stations, Terminals, Monitors, Cameras, Power-Banks, Generators, and Rechargeable Devices.

KTS1287 Product features include:

Up to ±250V Surge Protection (IEC61000-4-5)

±30kV ESD Contact & Air-Gap (IEC61000-4-2)

25V RWM Product Option with Alternative 23 and 28V RWM Options to Come

Product Option with Alternative 23 and 28V Options to Come 20V IN(TYP) for SPR 20V system

for SPR 20V system -40°C to 85°C Operating Temperature Range

6-bump WLCSP 1.66 x 1.56mm (0.5mm pitch) Package Pin-compatible with TVS3300 WLCSP Package



KTS1289 Product features include:

Up to ±200V Surge Protection (IEC61000-4-5)

±30kV ESD Contact & Air-Gap (IEC61000-4-2)

28V IN(TYP) for EPR 28V system (V RWM = 33V)

for EPR 28V system (V = 33V) Max clamping voltage of 39V at 80A of 8/20µs Surge Current

-40°C to 85°C Operating Temperature Range

6-bump WLCSP 1.66 x 1.56mm (0.5mm pitch) Package Pin-compatible with TVS3300 WLCSP Package



Production and samples are available now. Please contact Kinetic Technologies Sales for production schedules of non-released product options including the 6-pin FCDFN 2mm x 2mm package (pin-compatible with TVS2200 DFN package) and alternative Maximum Reverse Working Voltages, 23V RWM and 28V RWM .

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets, to deliver protected solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions. The company's products deliver solutions to not only provide, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads, but they also switch, transform and protect high resolution video, audio and data signals. Kinetic Technologies develops application-specific products that solve audio-video interface, protection, and power management needs across smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies, a Cayman Corporation, has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia.

For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

