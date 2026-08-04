Kinetic Technologies™ Introduces 5A eFuse for Reliable 5V and 12V Power-Rail Protection

Adding to their market leading protection product portfolio, KTS1630 combines low on-resistance, programmable current limiting and fast fault protection in a compact 3mm × 3mm package

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Technologies, a Cyient Semiconductors company and a leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, today announced the KTS1630 device. This is a highly integrated 5A eFuse designed to improve the safety, reliability and power efficiency of consumer and industrial systems operating from 5V and 12V power rails

Modern electronic systems require increasingly robust protection as power density rises and designs become smaller. The KTS1630 helps protect sensitive downstream components from excessive current, short circuits, thermal events and uncontrolled inrush current while minimizing voltage loss and external component count. Its integrated 31mΩ typical power MOSFET supports efficient high-current operation across a wide 4.5V to 18V input range.

"Designers need power-protection solutions that respond quickly to faults without adding unnecessary complexity, power loss or board area. The KTS1630 combines precise, programmable protection with low resistance and flexible fault-response options, helping customers build safer and more reliable products using fewer external components."

– Erik Ogren, Senior Director of Marketing at Kinetic Technologies

The device's adjustable 1A to 5A current limit enables designers to optimize protection for specific system loads rather than relying on a fixed protection threshold. A programmable output slew rate controls inrush current during startup, helping prevent input supply droop, connector stress and unintended system resets when large capacitive loads are connected.

For sudden overload and short-circuit events, the KTS1630 provides a fast 100ns typical overcurrent response, helping isolate faults before they can damage downstream circuitry. Integrated overtemperature protection provides an additional level of system protection during abnormal operating conditions.

The KTS1630 also includes a dedicated control output for an external reverse-blocking MOSFET. This capability prevents unwanted reverse current flow when the input supply is removed or when the output voltage exceeds the input, making the device well suited for systems with multiple power sources, backup supplies or sensitive shared power rails.

Two fault-response versions give designers flexibility based on application requirements. The KTS1630A automatically attempts to restart after a fault condition has cleared, while the KTS1630B remains latched off until the device is reset. This allows customers to select either automatic system recovery or controlled fault servicing without redesigning the protection architecture.

Key Benefits

Protects sensitive electronics against overloads, short circuits and thermal faults

Reduces power loss with a 31mΩ typical integrated power MOSFET

Supports 5V and 12V systems with a 4.5V to 18V operating range

Optimizes system protection with an adjustable 1A to 5A current limit

Limits startup inrush current through programmable output slew-rate control

Provides fast 100ns typical overcurrent response

Supports external reverse-current blocking for multi-source power systems

Offers Auto-Retry and Latched-Off fault-response options

Reduces PCB area and external component count

Fits space-constrained designs in a compact 3mm × 3mm VDFN package

Target Applications

The KTS1630 is ideal for power-distribution and protection requirements in:

Smart TVs and displays

Solid-state drives

Set-top boxes

Consumer electronics

Industrial control equipment

Industrial 5V and 12V power rails

Availability

The KTS1630 is offered in a compact 10-pin, 3mm × 3mm VDFN package. The KTS1630A Auto-Retry and KTS1630B Latched-Off versions provide flexible fault management for a broad range of consumer and industrial applications.

Samples, evaluation boards and additional technical information are available from Kinetic Technologies and its authorized sales representatives.

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets, to deliver protected solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions. The company's products deliver solutions to not only provide, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads, but they also switch, transform and protect high resolution video, audio and data signals. Kinetic Technologies develops application-specific products that solve audio-video interface, protection, and power management needs across smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies, a Cayman Corporation, has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia.

For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

*The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies, a Cyient Semiconductors company. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

SOURCE Kinetic Technologies