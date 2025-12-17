Kinetic Technologies Announces Elevated Tablet Panel Power IC with 12-bit Gamma 2.2 Dimming for Next Generation High-Resolution and High-Refresh Rate Displays

KTZ8869: 8-Channel 40V Backlight Using I2C and PWM 12-bit LED Dimming Curve and 300mA LCD Bias Optimized for Advanced Panels

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Power management and interface leader, Kinetic Technologies, is once again expanding its display power solutions portfolio with the introduction of KTZ8869. This device includes a next-generation highly efficient LED backlight driver with 8-channel current sinks and two 40V boost converters. It also encompasses an LCD bias driver with up to 300mA current which can drive next generation high resolution and high refresh rate LCDs.

LED backlight dimming is controlled with I2C or PWM inputs to provide linear or Gamma 2.2 profiles. The high switching frequency of the KTZ8869 allows the use of smaller inductors and capacitors, resulting in a simpler and smaller solution with fewer external components. The input operating range is from 2.7V to 5.5V, accommodating 1-cell lithium-ion batteries or a 5V supply. It integrates a full suite of protection features and a driver for an optional blocking MOSFET to isolate the boost converter output from the input during shutdown.

"Kinetic Technologies continues to expand its leadership position in display power products by introducing the KTZ8869. Gamma 2.2 provides a dimming curve well matched to the human eye yet expands the total range versus commonly used exponential dimming, allowing lower dimming for night-mode. A higher power 300mA LCD Bias converter was optimized for next generation high resolution tablets, including those with high refresh rates exceeding 120Hz. Higher LED brightness rated at up to 32.4mA is targeted at displays with High Brightness Mode (HBM) for increasingly demanding end use cases."

- Lu Chen, Senior Director, IC Analog Design at Kinetic Technologies

This front-running KTZ8869 driver provides engineers who are looking for a reduced footprint space in their next tablet or mid-sized display design a solution that integrates what previously were three ICs into one small chip. It is available in a RoHS and green compliant WQFN55-32L (5mm x 5mm, 32 Lead) tiny package. Powering 80 LEDs with its protection-rich, robust built-in features including inductor current limit protection, output short circuit protection, output over-voltage protection, LED fault (open or short) protection, optional disconnect switch and thermal shutdown protection.

KTZ8869 is available and shipping now. Visit Kinetic Technologies for more information.

Product features include:

Backlight LED Driver

Wide input range: 2.7V to 5.5V

High efficiency step-up LED driver with 8-Ch current sinks, up to 40V boost voltage

Up to 32.4mA/Ch in backlight mode



±1.2% current matching at 20mA



±2.2% current accuracy at 20mA

I 2 C/PWM dual dimming control scheme

C/PWM dual dimming control scheme High resolution I 2 C 12-bit linear or Gamma 2.2 dimming

C 12-bit linear or Gamma 2.2 dimming

Wide range PWM dimming



100Hz to 100kHz frequency range





0.2% to 100% duty cycle at 20kHz

Programmable current sink turn-on/off ramp time/shape and transition ramp up/down time

1.0MHz typical boost switching frequency

Programmable input PWM hysteresis to minimize jitter at low PWM duty cycle

Programmable OVP and current limit

LED open/short protection

Optional external PMOS control to isolate boost output from input during shutdown

LCD Panel Bias

Wide input range: 2.7V to 5.5V

Programmable dual output Bias regulator using a single inductor

Programmable ramp time for OUTP and OUTN

Charge pump PFM mode at light load

LCD Bias efficiency: up to 85%

Wide dual output voltage range ±4.0V to ±6.3V (50mV/step) & output current up to 300mA at V IN ≥ 3.2V and V HR_LCD = 0.5V

≥ 3.2V and V = 0.5V Active output discharge function

Current limit and short protection

Other Features

System level input UVLO

Thermal shutdown protection

Low shutdown current <1μA

Flexible I 2 C interface

C interface Pb-free package: WQFN55-32L (5mm x 5mm, 32 Lead)

RoHS and green compliant

-40°C to +85°C temperature range

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets that deliver protected solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions.

The company's products sit "Behind Every Port™", delivering solutions to not only provide, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads, but to also switch and protect data signals. Kinetic Technologies develops application-specific products that solve interface, protection, and power management needs across smartphones, notebooks, tablets and wearables, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies, a Cayman Corporation, has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

*The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

SOURCE Kinetic Technologies