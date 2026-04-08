Kinetic Technologies Finalizes Majority Stake Agreement with Cyient Semiconductors

Kinetic Technologies completes transaction with Cyient Semiconductors, accelerating innovation, expanding global engineering scale, and strengthening next-generation intelligent high-performance custom application specific standard product (ASSP) power solutions.

SAN JOSE, Calif. and HYDERABAD, India, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Technologies (Kinetic) today announced that it has achieved the necessary steps to complete an agreement under which Cyient Semiconductors has secured a majority stake in Kinetic for a total consideration of $85 million USD. The strategic investment marks a significant step in accelerating research and product development, while strengthening Kinetic's ability to serve global customers in the power management and protection markets.

With Cyient Semiconductors' backing, Kinetic will strengthen its investment in next-generation power management, high-performance analog, and mixed-signal technologies. The partnership enhances Kinetic's ability to scale engineering resources, expand its patent portfolio, and accelerate development of differentiated and high-performance power conversion, display power, protection, and interface solutions for high-growth markets including AI data centers, communications, industrial automation, edge AI and automotive.

Cyient Semiconductors' global reach enables Kinetic to tap into India's fast‑growing semiconductor ecosystem, gaining access to top engineering talent, OSAT and manufacturing partners, and stronger design capabilities—while upholding its long-standing quality and reliability.

The transaction is designed to amplify Kinetic's engineering-driven culture and longstanding customer relationships. Kinetic's leadership team and engineering organization will continue to operate within Kinetic's existing structure, ensuring continuity for customers and partners while benefiting from Cyient's global semiconductor platform and strategic plan.

"Having Cyient Semiconductors as a strategic majority investor significantly strengthens our ability to scale globally. This partnership expands our engineering capacity and manufacturing in India, accelerates our R&D roadmap, along with enhancing our ability to address increasingly complex power challenges across high‑growth end markets. Together, we are well‑positioned to drive the next phase of intelligent power innovation."

- Kin Shum, CEO of Kinetic Technologies

"The completion of this majority stake investment accelerates our ambition to build a globally competitive semiconductor innovation engine from India. Kinetic Technologies' proven leadership in power and protection ICs, combined with our custom silicon and ASSP expertise and access to world-class talent and manufacturing ecosystems, positions us to drive the next wave of intelligent power semiconductor solutions across critical markets."

- Suman Narayan, CEO of Cyient Semiconductors

Through this partnership, Kinetic gains greater access to semiconductor talent, expanded semiconductor manufacturing options, and a broader global platform. The collaboration supports long-term growth while enabling Kinetic to expand global semiconductor solutions and opportunities worldwide.

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors across consumer, computer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets. Along with designing power products to protect, regulate, and monitor power consumption, Kinetic also produces products that switch, transform, and protect high resolution audio, video, and data signals. Applications include smartphones, tablets, notebooks and accessories, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive, and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia and Europe.

For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

About Cyient Semiconductors

Cyient Semiconductors is a Hyderabad-headquartered provider of custom ASIC/ASSP solutions, with a focus on analog mixed-signal, intelligent power, and advanced semiconductor platforms. With design centers in India, Belgium, and the U.S., Cyient Semiconductors enables global customers in data centers, robotics, automotive, and industrial automation to achieve higher efficiency and faster time-to-market.

For more information, please visit http://www.cyientsemi.com/.

*Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

SOURCE Kinetic Technologies