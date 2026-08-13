Kinetic Technologies Introduces KTS1642Q Automotive Load Switches Designed to Simplify Compliance with ISO 16750-2 and ISO 7637-2 Power Transient Standards

AEC-Q100 Qualified 6A Load Switches Operate with 4.0V Cold Crank, Protecting Automotive Electronics from -28V Reverse Battery, 35V Load Dump, Over-Voltage, and Electrical Transients

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetic Technologies, a Cyient Semiconductors company and a leader in high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions, today announced the KTS1642Q. This AEC-Q100 qualified automotive load switch is specifically designed to help automotive electronic systems withstand the demanding electrical conditions defined by ISO 16750-2 and ISO 7637-2.

"Meeting automotive power transient requirements has become increasingly challenging as vehicles incorporate more sophisticated electronic systems. The KTS1642Q integrates the critical protection functions needed to help designers address ISO 16750-2 electrical stress conditions and ISO 7637-2 transient requirements while reducing component count, minimizing power loss, and accelerating system qualification."

– Jan Nilsson, CTO, Kinetic Technologies

Modern vehicles expose ECUs to reverse battery, cold crank, jump-start, load dump, and inductive switching transients. The KTS1642Q helps designers build robust power architectures that withstand these events while protecting sensitive downstream electronics.

Operating from 4V to 40V, the device provides reverse battery protection to -28V, fixed 20.3V over-voltage protection, typical 360ns OVP response, 41mΩ on-resistance, 6A output current, over-temperature protection with auto-retry, battery detection, and fault reporting.

When used with appropriate external TVS diodes, the KTS1642Q supports ISO 7637-2 transient requirements while helping designers address the electrical stress conditions of ISO 16750-2.

Target Applications

Automotive ECUs

ADAS camera modules

Digital video recorders (DVRS)

Digital instrument clusters

Infotainment and head units

Wireless charging

Telematics

Key Features

4V–40V operating range

-28V reverse battery protection

20.3V fixed OVP

360ns typical OVP response

41mΩ MOSFET

6A continuous output

Input ESD protection to IEC61000-4-2 (Level 4) Contact: ±8kV Air: ±15kV Other pins HBM: ±2kV to AEC Q100-002

Fault Flag output

AEC-Q100 qualified

-40°C to +125°C

4mm × 4mm TDFN package

Part Availability

The KTS1642AQGDV-TR with active high enable and KTS1642QGDV-TR with active low enable are available now.

About Kinetic Technologies

Kinetic Technologies designs, develops and markets proprietary high-performance analog and mixed-signal power and protection semiconductors across consumer, communications, industrial, automotive and enterprise markets, to deliver protected solutions tolerant of real-world fault conditions. The company's products deliver solutions to not only provide, protect, regulate, and monitor power consumed by analog and digital semiconductors and other electronic loads, but they also switch, transform and protect high resolution video, audio and data signals. Kinetic Technologies develops application-specific products that solve audio-video interface, protection, and power management needs across smartphones, tablets and wearables, as well as serving a wide range of industrial, automotive and enterprise solutions. Kinetic Technologies, a Cayman Corporation, has R&D centers in Silicon Valley and Asia, with operations and logistics based in Asia.



For more information, please visit http://www.kinet-ic.com/.

*The Kinetic Technologies logo is a trademark of Kinetic Technologies, a Cyient Semiconductors company. All other brand and product names appearing in this document are the property of their respective holders.

Robert Bendz

Phone: +1 -408-746-9000 x116

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Kinetic Technologies