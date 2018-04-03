Kinetico Offers Chloramine Reducing Systems With Chloraban™

NEWBURY, Ohio, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetico Incorporated, a leading manufacturer of quality water systems, introduces four new Chloramine Reducing Systems. Authorized, independent Kinetico dealers can now offer consumers a water system specifically designed to significantly reduce chloramine from municipal water supplies.

Many municipalities are moving to the use of chloramines to disinfect water supplies; however, many consumers do not want to bathe, drink or use water containing chloramine for their daily household use. Some form of disinfection, whether chlorine or chloramine, is necessary to disinfect water and ensure it's free from harmful contaminants as it travels through the water distribution system and enters a home. Once water is in a home, the chlorine or chloramine is no longer necessary, and consumers often find the taste and smell of disinfected water unpleasant and offensive. Although chloramine might not be as offensive to the senses as chlorine, many users of municipally-treated water have concerns about bathing in or consuming water that contains chloramine or chlorine.

Dechlorination systems using standard carbon do a great job of filtering chlorine from water, but they are not effective for the reduction of chloramine. Because of this, Kinetico's Chloramine Reducing Systems contain Chloraban™ to filter chloramine from water. Chloraban is effective, economical and long-lasting compared to granular activated, coconut shell or coal-based carbon for chloramine reduction. It also performs remarkably well on chlorine making it an ideal solution for situations where chlorine and chloramine are both used. Additionally, Chloraban is the only water treatment media on the market certified to the industry-accepted NSF/ANSI Standard 42 for whole-home reduction of chloramine.

A Kinetico dealer, trained in the treatment of water issues, can recommend which Kinetico Chloramine Reducing System model is appropriate for a home's specific water conditions.

Founded in 1970, Kinetico is a global manufacturer of water treatment systems for the residential, commercial and OEM markets. Recognized for its reliable, economical and sustainable approach to water treatment, Kinetico products are used and recommended by millions of people all over the world. Headquartered in Newbury, Ohio, Kinetico also has offices in Suwanee, Georgia, Canada, France, Denmark and the United Kingdom. Further information is available at www.kinetico.com.

