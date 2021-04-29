Kineticos Announces Frank Lis as President and CEO of Kineticos Ventures

RALEIGH, N.C., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineticos announced today that Frank Lis has joined as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kineticos Ventures, a new subsidiary of Kineticos Life Sciences. Mr. Lis will also join the board of Kineticos Ventures.

Frank Lis, President and CEO of Kineticos Ventures

Mr. Lis joins Kineticos Ventures with 30 years of experience as a senior executive in pharma and biotech. Mr. Lis brings a vast knowledge in drug development, manufacturing, supply chain, quality systems and commercial operations. Prior to joining Kineticos Ventures, Mr. Lis served as a senior executive at leading pharma services firms. Mr. Lis also serves as a board member and advisor to a number of start-up biotechs.

Most recently, Mr. Lis was President of Sharp Clinical Services with responsibility for the global drug development business unit of UDG. Prior to that, Mr. Lis was Vice President and General Manager at Catalent Pharma Services, responsible for managing the clinical supply services business with sites in the US, UK and Germany. In addition to his operational responsibilities, Mr. Lis has led the diligence, investment and integration of numerous acquisitions during his career.

In this new role with Kineticos, Mr. Lis will be responsible for the long-term strategy and day to day execution of Kineticos Ventures. In 2020, Kineticos announced the formation the Kineticos Disruptor Fund to invest in early life sciences companies. Kineticos has made 10 lead and follow-on investments in the fund and anticipates Disruptor Fund 2 to launch in the second half of 2021.

When asked about his new role at Kineticos Ventures, Mr. Lis shared, "I am truly thrilled to join the Kineticos Life Sciences team. I look forward to utilizing my 30 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry to help companies in this space realize their full potential".

Shailesh Maingi, Founder and Chairman of Kineticos, noted: "I have worked with Frank for 20 years. He is a singular leader with impeccable character and outstanding track record of success. Frank brings tremendous skills, relationships and drive to Kineticos. As CEO of Kineticos Ventures, Frank will do an outstanding job in launching Disruptor Fund 2.

Kineticos is excited to bring Mr. Lis on as the President and CEO of Kineticos Ventures. With this new venture, Kineticos continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader in the Life Sciences.

About Kineticos:

Kineticos is an award-winning firm with a dual focus on providing advisory services and capital to emerging life sciences firms. Our mission is simple: to improve patient outcomes. Every day, we see how biotechs are changing the standards of care in medicine. With over 6,000 firms globally, biotechs are the catalysts of innovation in life sciences today; yet emerging companies often have limited resources to focus on strategy and capital, and addressing these challenges is at the core of our capabilities. Join us in our mission to improve patient outcomes by advancing the boundaries of scientific research, development, and commercialization.

