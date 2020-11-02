Kineticos Announces Promotion of Philip Gialenios to President and COO
Nov 02, 2020, 12:00 ET
RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineticos, a life sciences strategy consulting firm, announced today the promotion of Philip Gialenios to President and Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mr. Gialenios will take over the daily operations of Kineticos. Philip joined Kineticos in July of 2019 as Chief Commercial Officer. Leveraging 30 plus years of experience in the life sciences markets, he successfully led Kineticos' commercial operations through a new phase of accelerated growth and sustained success.
Shailesh Maingi, CEO and Founder of Kineticos, will transition to his new role as Chairman of the Board for Kineticos. Shailesh stated, "I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Philip Gialenios. Philip and I have been colleagues for 25 years in various capacities. Since joining Kineticos, Philip has been instrumental in leading our organization, especially during the difficult COVID-19 environment." Shailesh went on to say, "The announcement today formalizes our current operating structure within Kineticos for the last year. More than ever, Kineticos is focused on delivering actionable insights to drive strategic outcomes for our life sciences clients."
When asked about his transition to President and COO at Kineticos, Philip shared, "I am honored to be chosen for this expanded leadership role at Kineticos. We remain committed to our investment in the growth and development of our team here at Kineticos. Our mission as always is to work collaboratively with our clients to improve the health of patients by developing unique market approaches accelerating the development of innovative technologies."
About Kineticos:
Kineticos is a life science strategy consulting firm serving the life sciences markets. Our mission is simple: to improve patient outcomes. Every day, we see how biotechs are changing the standards of care in medicine. With over 6,000 firms globally, biotechs are the catalysts of innovation in life sciences today; yet, emerging companies often have limited resources to focus on strategy, and addressing these challenges is at the core of our capabilities. Join us in our mission to improve patient outcomes by advancing the boundaries of scientific research, development, and commercialization.
