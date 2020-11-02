Kineticos Announces Promotion of Philip Gialenios to President and COO

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineticos, a life sciences strategy consulting firm, announced today the promotion of Philip Gialenios to President and Chief Operating Officer. In his new role, Mr. Gialenios will take over the daily operations of Kineticos. Philip joined Kineticos in July of 2019 as Chief Commercial Officer. Leveraging 30 plus years of experience in the life sciences markets, he successfully led Kineticos' commercial operations through a new phase of accelerated growth and sustained success.

Shailesh Maingi, CEO and Founder of Kineticos, will transition to his new role as Chairman of the Board for Kineticos. Shailesh stated, "I am thrilled to announce the promotion of Philip Gialenios. Philip and I have been colleagues for 25 years in various capacities. Since joining Kineticos, Philip has been instrumental in leading our organization, especially during the difficult COVID-19 environment." Shailesh went on to say, "The announcement today formalizes our current operating structure within Kineticos for the last year. More than ever, Kineticos is focused on delivering actionable insights to drive strategic outcomes for our life sciences clients."