Kineticos Life Sciences Announces Tom Pitler as President and Chief Operating Officer

Prior to joining Kineticos Life Sciences, Dr. Pitler ran an independent consulting practice, and prior to that was employed by Heron Therapeutics, VetMed Therapeutics, Capture Pharmaceuticals, Chimerix, Neurogen Corporation, and the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

When asked about his new role at Kineticos Life Sciences, Dr. Pitler said, "I am delighted to join the Kineticos Life Sciences team. We get to work with world-class companies every day and help in the development and commercialization of truly exciting and novel technologies. I look forward to working with the team at Kineticos Life Sciences to help companies succeed in their mission and ultimately improve medical treatments and human health."

Shailesh Maingi, Founder and Chairman of Kineticos Life Sciences, noted: "Tom has great experience working with a wide range of biopharmaceutical companies in scientific, management, and business development roles. His scientific background, business acumen, and deep knowledge of the industry will greatly aid in the service of our clients and in maintaining the highest quality of advisory services."

Kineticos Ventures', the Venture Capital group within Kineticos, CEO Frank Lis adds "We are excited to have Tom as part of the Kineticos team. His experience and knowledge of the biotech industry will be integral as Kineticos Life Sciences looks to grow and invest in this space."

Kineticos Life Sciences is excited to bring Dr. Pitler on as the President and Chief Operating Officer of Kineticos Life Sciences. With this new addition, Kineticos Life Sciences continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader in the Life Sciences.

About Kineticos Life Sciences:

Kineticos is an award-winning firm with a dual focus on providing advisory services and capital to emerging life sciences firms. Our mission is simple: to improve patient outcomes. Every day, we see how biotechs are changing the standards of care in medicine. With over 6,000 firms globally, biotechs are the catalysts of innovation in life sciences today; yet emerging companies often have limited resources to focus on strategy and capital, and addressing these challenges is at the core of our capabilities. Join us in our mission to improve patient outcomes by advancing the boundaries of scientific research, development, and commercialization. Paired with our Venture Capital group, Kineticos Ventures, Kineticos continues to invest in life sciences through both capital and strategy consulting.

Contact:

Nathan Finger

984-242-4802

[email protected]

SOURCE Kineticos