Kineticos Prepares for Next Phase of Growth Expanding Its Senior Team

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineticos, a life sciences strategy consulting firm, today announces an expansion to the senior leadership team with the addition of Philip Gialenios, Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Gialenios brings to Kineticos a 30-year track record of success in the life science, biotech, and pharmaceutical industries building out commercial capabilities, leading marketing and sales efforts, and cultivating strong thought leader relationships. His prior experience and positions include Executive Commercial, Sales and Marketing Leadership, and Scientific roles at Novo Nordisk Pharmaceuticals, Sigma-Aldrich Corp, Charles Rivers Labs, and the United States EPA. Shailesh Maingi, CEO and Founder of Kineticos, stated, "We're thrilled to have Philip as he brings a rich commercial background to the team."

As Kineticos' CCO, Mr. Gialenios will now lead commercial operations responsible for all business development, marketing, and sales efforts as the company positions itself for a next phase of commercial growth and ongoing success. When asked about his new role, Mr. Gialenios stated, "I'm excited to be part of such an established and great leadership team at Kineticos, recognized as the Triangle Business Journal's 2019 Life Sciences Consultant of The Year."

Kineticos is also pleased to announce two additional expansions to the management team.

Kevin Hampton has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Kineticos' Biopharmaceutical practice, recognized as a key driver in the firm's next phase of growth. Mr. Hampton has been an integral part of Kineticos' growth over the past 6 years and brings a wealth of operational and commercial experience to this role. When asked, Shailesh Maingi, CEO and Founder of Kineticos, stated "We know that Kevin will provide the necessary focus and strong leadership our organization needs to take our Biopharmaceutical practice, our company's largest growth driver, to the next level."

Abe Maingi has been promoted to Vice President of Kineticos' Precision Medicine practice. Abe has been with Kineticos for 6 plus years and previously ran Operations, managing all client projects and ensuring the delivery of consistent high-quality work. Additionally, Mr. Maingi is an instructor at University of North Carolina's Kenan-Flagler School of Business, where he teaches a graduate level course. Shailesh Maingi stated, "We are excited for our customers as we transition Abe's experience delivering over 150 successful projects into a new customer-facing leadership role."

Shailesh went on to say, "With this restructuring, we have a much more focused management team, which will give our firm the best chance at achieving our mission, improving patient outcomes."

About Kineticos:

Kineticos is a life science strategy consulting firm serving the Biopharmaceutical and Precision Medicine markets. Our mission is simple: to improve patient outcomes. Every day, we see how therapeutic and precision medicine biotechs are changing the standard of care in medicine. With over 6,000 firms globally, biotechs are the catalysts of innovation in life sciences today. Yet, emerging companies often have limited resources to focus on strategy.

Addressing these challenges is at the core of our capabilities. Join us in our mission to improve patient outcomes by advancing the boundaries of scientific research.

