Kineticos Welcomes New Senior Team Member - Dan McCormick

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineticos Life Sciences announces the further expansion of their senior leadership team with the addition of Dan McCormick, Senior Vice President, Biopharma Practice.

Mr. McCormick brings to Kineticos a track record of over 20 years of success in biopharma, devices, and diagnostics, following 4 years of service as an officer in the Marine Corps. His broad perspective is a culmination of experience that spans numerous sales, marketing, value & access, strategy & operations, and medical affairs roles. He has worked across multiple specialties to engage providers, payers, and patient advocacy groups.

Prior to joining Kineticos, Mr. McCormick worked for Amgen, Baxter, and Dianon Pathology. Along with a manufacturer's perspective, Dan intimately understands the service side from both a client and contractor perspective, having held recent executive leadership accountabilities with a commercial contract organization. Much of his career has been spent building and operationalizing plans focused on profitable growth in US and Global markets. Applying his Commercial learnings to increase overall Medical Affairs effectiveness, Mr. McCormick has also developed innovative solutions for MSL organizations. Dan has earned a reputation for challenging the status quo to refocus resources for greatest impact using analytics, efficient channels, and technologies. Frequently solicited for his strategic expertise, his recent accolades include: PHARMAfield UK Magazine's "Movers & Shakers" (Oct 2018) and PM360 Magazine's "2018 Innovators" Award (Dec 2018).

Shailesh Maingi, CEO and Founder of Kineticos, stated, "We're excited to have Dan join the firm. Dan brings with him a wealth of experience and a track record of success that will broaden and deepen Kineticos' ability to deliver innovative solutions for our BioPharma clients. This addition to Kineticos Leadership Team is another step toward supporting our overall strategy and position the firm for our next phase of ongoing growth."

When asked about his new role, Mr. McCormick stated, "Kineticos is at an inflection point. Along with expanding the senior leadership team, Shailesh's recent integration of the Disruptor Fund to our offerings illustrates a strong commitment to fully support biopharma's focus on patient outcomes. I'm excited to be a part of a firm with capabilities that now offer a full continuum of value, from start-up financing to Phase III support and beyond."

Recently recognized with a 2019 Life Sciences Consultant of The Year award by the Triangle Business Journal, Kineticos Life Sciences continues to strengthen its position as an industry leader.

