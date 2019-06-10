Kineticos Wins Triangle Business Journal's 2019 Life Sciences Consultant of the Year

RALEIGH, N.C., June 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kineticos, a management consulting firm serving the life sciences community, has been selected as Triangle Business Journal's 2019 Life Sciences Consultant of the Year. Kineticos' Founder and CEO, Shailesh Maingi received the award on behalf of the organization at Triangle Business Journal's Annual Life Sciences Awards Ceremony at the Umstead Hotel and Spa.

Shailesh, who founded the company in 2007, had this to say: "This award is a testament of the great team we have at Kineticos and our team's ability to address our biotechnology sponsor's most complex problems. While we are incredibly grateful, we understand our work is not done. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes through our consulting team, our new biotechnology accelerator model, proprietary data analytics and internal think tank, Kineticos Research Institute."

Kineticos Chief Commercial Officer, Kevin Hampton, who grew up in Raleigh, commented on this as well: "We have clients all over the world but to be recognized by a local publisher such as the TBJ means a great deal to us. This award is a result of the entire team's hard work along with our passion to help our clients in their quest for developing life changing therapies for patients in need."

Paul Garofolo, Founder and CEO of Locus Biosciences, congratulated the firm: "Kineticos was instrumental in helping Locus Biosciences launch our startup operations inside the RTP area. Their senior consulting teams worked alongside our founders to establish the initial sets of Target Product Profiles that underpinned our CRISPR-Cas3 platform technology play. We could not speak more highly of the Kineticos team and support provided to Locus in the early days of our endeavor."

About Kineticos:

At Kineticos, our mission is simple: to improve patient outcomes. Every day, we see how therapeutic and precision medicine biotechs are changing the standard of care in medicine. With over 6,000 firms globally, biotechs are the catalysts of innovation in life sciences today. Yet, emerging and specialty biotechs often have limited resources to focus on strategy.

What's the optimal R&D portfolio strategy in a highly regulated, complex and expensive clinical research environment? What's an effective licensing strategy to identify potential partners and negotiate transactions? With reimbursement and pricing challenging, what's the plan to ensure market access?

Addressing these challenges is at the core of our capabilities. Join us in our mission to improve patient outcomes by advancing the boundaries of scientific research.

Media Contact: Nathan Finger, nathan.finger@kineticos.com, 919-747-8950.

