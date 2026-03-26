Kinetics Noise Control Launches PR-KNM Mass Loaded Vinyl Barrier

The Only Acoustical Plenum & Class-A Rated MLV on the Market

DUBLIN, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetics Noise Control Inc. (Kinetics), a Catalyst Acoustics Group brand, is proud to announce the launch of PR-KNM, a plenum-rated mass-loaded vinyl (MLV) barrier engineered to deliver high-performance sound blocking while meeting the most stringent fire and smoke requirements for plenum spaces.

PR-KNM Mass Loaded Vinyl Barrier

PR-KNM meets the enhanced standard of plenum rating, allowing it to be specified in return air plenums and ceiling cavities where conventional Class A MLV barriers cannot be used. While some MLV products may meet ASTM E84 Class A criteria, plenum applications require a significantly lower smoke developed index of 50 or less. PR-KNM provides the sound-blocking performance of traditional MLV while satisfying these stricter smoke requirements.

Designed for modern building systems, PR-KNM is ideal for duct wrap, return air plenums, ceiling cross-talk control, and isolation between equipment rooms and occupied spaces. Adding mass and blocking airborne transmission reduces HVAC noise and vibration while maintaining full code compliance.

"PR-KNM eliminates the tradeoff between acoustic performance and plenum compliance," said Ben Vause, Director of Sales – Building Acoustics, Kinetics Noise Control. "This product gives engineers and contractors a defensible solution that meets enhanced smoke requirements while delivering the sound control performance they expect from Kinetics."

PR-KNM is available in bare, foil-faced, and foil-faced quilted configurations to support a range of application needs.

For more information about PR-KNM Mass Loaded Vinyl Barrier, visit https://kineticsnoise.com/plenum-barrier.

About Kinetics Noise Control

Established in 1958 as industrial consultants focused on controlling sound and vibration, Kinetics now produces the industry's largest selection of products and solutions that control airborne noise, isolate structure-borne vibration, enhance room acoustics, create quiet spaces, and restrain non-structural building systems.

About Catalyst Acoustics Group

Catalyst Acoustics Group is the parent company of an elite group of acoustic, seismic, vibration and noise control brands that together offer the broadest portfolio of noise control solutions in the market today. The independent brands, channels to market, products and services offered by each business remain unique, while leveraging scale, deep functional expertise, broad channel reach and significant financial resources.

SOURCE Kinetics Noise Control