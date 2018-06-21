Kinetiq and Halley Consulting Group Announce Strategic Alliance

SEATTLE, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetiq, the leader in life sciences, clinical research management, and technology consulting, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Halley Consulting Group (HCG). Hospitals and health systems that already receive the benefit of HCG interim services, clinical integration, service line development, compensation analysis and design and operations assessment now have the availability to strengthen those engagements with Kinetiq research operations and compliance services.

Kinetiq provides the knowledge to enrich the research operations of HCG clients through research program development, technology compliance consulting, regulatory affairs advice, and many other areas of expertise. Kinetic also provides interim staffing for FDA, EMA, and international regulatory filings.

"We are proud to collaborate with Halley, as their expertise evaluating health system revenue cycles, clinical operations, and service line development will be of mutual benefit to Kinetiq and Halley clients," says Kinetiq VP of Client Services James Riddle.

Halley CEO Michael Ferry adds, "Kinetiq regulatory expertise and deep understanding of the technical and staffing needs of clinical research operations will complement our offerings to health organizations, adding significant value to compliance and technology standards."

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq moves your research forward with custom collaborative solutions, a powerful consultant network, and decades of experience in streamlining research operations. Kinetiq is the research and technology consulting division of Quorum Review IRB. We take time to understand your process and then apply our expertise to bring out the best in your program. Kinetiq delivers tailored, knowledgeable, and reliable life sciences and clinical research advice.

About Halley Consulting Group

Halley Consulting Group (HCG) provides expert healthcare consulting services focused on partnering with hospitals and health systems to build high performing medical groups. Specializing in interim services and implementation of governance and management structures for medical groups, HCG supports meaningful partnerships between hospital leaders and physicians to meet patient needs and priorities better than their competitors. We provide an objective and detailed assessment of our clients' medical groups with a gap analysis that yields a prioritized list of strategies enabling medical groups to achieve their highest potential.

