Kinetiq Announces First-Of-Its-Kind Video Monitoring Solution For Digital Platforms

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetiq, a leading TV intelligence platform, today announced the launch of a new video monitoring solution to monitor where, when and how video content is displayed across digital platforms. Leveraging Kinetiq's market-leading Teletrax watermarking and fingerprinting technology, the new capability now enables content producers to monitor and measure video content across digital platforms, in addition to broadcast, in near real time.

"This expansion of our video monitoring capabilities allows news agencies, sports networks, and other content producers to track and measure their content on the fastest growing distribution channel in the world – digital," said Rishit Shah, chief product and technology officer, Kinetiq. "Our clients are already telling us that this new, holistic view of their video content usage and engagement across platforms is a gamechanger for their business models."

Kinetiq's Teletrax watermarking technology embeds an imperceptible watermark into each piece of video content and then uses the mark to identify when and where the content is published. Using a web-based reporting tool, clients can monitor usage of their content within the publisher's video, measure engagement, and view the full video to provide context for how the content is being used. This new capability allows content producers to understand the full impact of their video content, inform editorial and production decisions, monetize content faster, and identify unlicensed distribution.

"There is great value in being able to track our content on digital platforms," said Alexei Milgram, director of data and analytics, Reuters. "Kinetiq's Teletrax technology has helped us better understand our commercial and editorial impact on television, and we expect this new offering will help us better identify and measure our content online."

Kinetiq's video monitoring for watermarked content is now available for websites and key social media platforms – Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube. Kinetiq plans to expand this capability to include monitoring of fingerprinted content and into streaming services in early 2021.

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, pushes the boundaries of TV intelligence with the first and only unified, global platform to measure the complete spectrum of paid, earned and owned TV media with the speed and precision of digital. The Kinetiq platform empowers marketers, technology partners and content owners with TV audience metrics and analytics in real-time, providing the critical data and transparency needed to make informed decisions. Formed in 2019 with the merger of iQ Media and 4C's Teletrax, Kinetiq is trusted by leading brands, agencies, broadcasters and ISVs, including Mercedes-Benz, Uber, Fox Broadcasting Company and Google. Visit www.kinetiq.tv to learn more.

