Kinetiq Expands Executive Team, Appoints John Zelenka As Chief Revenue Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetiq, the leading global TV intelligence platform, announced the appointment of John Zelenka to the role of chief revenue officer (CRO). Zelenka is an integral component of the company's growth strategy and brings a strong track record of transformational revenue growth and value creation at the intersection of B2B SaaS, DaaS and digital media. As CRO, Zelenka is responsible for accelerating Kinetiq's sales and go-to-market strategy, building key strategic partnerships, and evolving the customer success team, among other duties.

Zelenka, who joined the team in late 2019, has already made a significant impact. Kinetiq's fourth quarter was marked by record growth that exceeded financial targets and the completion of eight significant deals with leading technology platforms and prominent global brands. The company enters 2020 with a strong customer base, key strategic business and technology partners in place, and a healthy pipeline for continued growth.

"With strong market momentum and demand for our platform being driven by the ever-increasing need for data-driven insights, it was the right time to bring in a seasoned revenue leader," said Kevin Kohn, CEO at Kinetiq. "John's deep industry knowledge, relationships and proven track record of building and scaling high-performance teams makes him an ideal addition to the company during this time of rapid growth."

Prior to joining Kinetiq, Zelenka led global sales and customer success at Conviva, a market-leading OTT analytics platform for global media streaming services such as Disney, HBO and Hulu. Prior to Conviva, he played integral roles driving strong revenue growth and value creation that contributed to two successful exits as head of North America Sales at Gracenote (Nielsen) and EVP Revenue and Business Development at Digitalsmiths (TiVo).

"I see an opportunity for Kinetiq to solve an acute problem in the industry by bringing real-time, digital-like measurability to linear TV, which remains a huge part of the audience and media spend," said Zelenka. "The ability to track and create actionable data on a global scale in such a unified way across all paid, earned and owned TV media is a truly unique asset. It's exciting to be bringing this solution to market and partnering with so many innovative companies that understand its value."

In addition to Zelenka, Kinetiq recently hired Doug Pollack as vice president of business development. Prior to Kinetiq, Pollack held a similar role at Lotame, a leading data-management and analytics platform where he oversaw TV initiatives. Pollack brings strong data and TV experience as well as key industry relationships to the team. The addition of these leaders cements a strong foundation for the company and will support its continued expansion in the year ahead.

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, pushes the boundaries of TV intelligence with the first and only unified, global platform to measure the complete spectrum of paid, earned and owned TV media with the speed and precision of digital. The Kinetiq platform empowers marketers, technology partners and content owners with TV audience metrics and analytics in real-time, providing the critical data and transparency needed to make informed decisions. Formed in 2019 with the merger of iQ Media and 4C's Teletrax, Kinetiq is trusted by leading brands, agencies, broadcasters and ISVs, including Mercedes-Benz, Uber, Fox Broadcasting Company and Google. Visit www.kinetiq.tv to learn more.

SOURCE Kinetiq LLC

