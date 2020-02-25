Kinetiq TV Data Now Available As Part Of An Alternative Data Catalog Through Bloomberg

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinetiq, a data-centric TV intelligence platform, today announced that its data is now available to Bloomberg Data License clients via the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point. Bloomberg Data License clients will now have access to current and historical data that summarizes when and how brands are mentioned on TV. The Kinetiq product "iQ Media S&P500" will complement the dozens of other alternative data sets that are available through the Alternative Data Catalog on the Bloomberg Data Enterprise Access Point.

"TV remains the best way to reach large audiences at scale, and on-air brand mentions can have quick and material impacts on companies in the exchanges. Kinetiq data makes TV as transparent as digital - at the speed of digital - and puts TV brand mentions in context to make them actionable; providing an essential competitive edge to traders," said Kevin Kohn, CEO at Kinetiq. "We are thrilled to have Kinetiq's data alongside Bloomberg's other alternative data partners to provide the best possible insights."

Kinetiq's best-in-class network will provide a comprehensive view of earned and paid TV data for companies listed in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For the first time Bloomberg Enterprise Data customers will have access to daily TV data streams with reliable insights into sentiment for brand mentions and a significant historical TV data archive.

About Kinetiq

Kinetiq, headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, pushes the boundaries of TV intelligence with the first and only unified, global platform to measure the complete spectrum of paid, earned and owned TV media with the speed and precision of digital. The Kinetiq platform empowers marketers, technology partners and content owners with TV audience metrics and analytics in real-time, providing the critical data and transparency needed to make informed decisions. Formed in 2019 with the merger of iQ Media and 4C's Teletrax, Kinetiq is trusted by leading brands, agencies, broadcasters and ISVs, including Mercedes-Benz, Uber, Fox Broadcasting Company and Google. Visit www.kinetiq.tv to learn more.

