Kinettix Announces Strategic Partnership with Verkada to Deliver Scalable, Enterprise-Grade Physical Security Solutions

CINCINNATI, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinettix, a global leader in field service and deployment solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Verkada, a leader in AI-powered physical security and operations. The collaboration combines Verkada's modern security platform with Kinettix's proven global delivery model, helping organizations deploy and scale physical security systems with greater speed, consistency, and reliability.

Verkada

As organizations modernize security infrastructure across multiple locations, deploying solutions at scale without compromising quality has become critical. As a Gold Partner in the Verkada Partner Program, Kinettix will provide end-to-end deployment services for Verkada's cloud-managed solutions, including video security, access control, and related infrastructure.

Kinettix has successfully supported large-scale Verkada deployments through disciplined project planning, centralized coordination, and standardized field execution. This structured approach ensures consistent installation quality, reduces operational risk, and enables seamless expansion across distributed environments.

"Verkada's cloud-managed platform is built for scale," said Chad Mattix, CEO of Kinettix. "Our partnership is designed to help customers not only purchase great technology but also deploy it successfully across their entire footprint with confidence."

Through this partnership, Kinettix is positioning itself as a trusted services provider for organizations that need centralized program management and a broad, distributed technician network to support multi-site deployments worldwide.

Driving the Future of Physical Security Deployment

As demand grows for unified, cloud-managed security systems, Kinettix and Verkada are focused on delivering measurable outcomes—not just technology. By combining Verkada's innovation with Kinettix's execution model, the partnership gives organizations a scalable, repeatable path from design and deployment to long-term operational success.

About Kinettix

Kinettix is a global field services organization delivering scalable, technology-enabled deployment solutions across enterprise environments. With a distributed network of skilled technicians and a centralized operations model, Kinettix supports organizations in executing complex, multi-site programs with speed, precision, and transparency.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines — video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, workplace, and intercoms — provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, cloud-based software platform. Over 30,000 organizations across 170 countries worldwide, including over 100 of the Fortune 500, trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit www.verkada.com.

Media Contact

Rich Humphrey

Vice President of Strategy and Transformation

Kinettix

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (502) 419-0102

SOURCE Kinettix