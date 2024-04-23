Kinettix Launches Innovative Staff Augmentation Service

Kinettix Introduces Groundbreaking Staff Augmentation Service to Empower Businesses with Flexible IT Talent Solutions

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinettix, a trusted name in the IT solutions industry, is proud to announce the launch of its latest offering – Staff Augmentation. This cutting-edge service is poised to revolutionize how businesses access and leverage IT talent, addressing the growing need for flexible staffing solutions in today's dynamic market.

In response to the evolving needs of businesses, Kinettix Staff Augmentation provides a flexible approach to IT staffing. With this new offering, Kinettix can provide resources for a wide variety of positions, but their primary focus is on field service talent, such IT field service technicians, cabling technicians, and project managers or coordinators. This service allows companies to augment their teams with skilled professionals for specific projects or periods, offering the flexibility to scale resources up or down as needed.

Kinettix Staff Augmentation Offers these key benefits.

Flexible Contracts: Tailoring engagements to match the unique timelines and requirements of each project. From a day to a year.

Seamless Integration: Ensuring smooth collaboration between Kinettix professionals and client teams, resulting in enhanced efficiency and productivity.

Sourcing Transparency: Giving clients ease-of-use in requesting resources and the ability to track candidates' progress through the sourcing, vetting, and interview process.

With the IT industry facing challenges such as talent shortages and budget constraints, Kinettix Staff Augmentation emerges as a strategic solution. By providing access to a curated pool of skilled professionals and offering flexible engagement models, Kinettix empowers businesses to overcome these obstacles and drive success.

Kinettix Staff Augmentation has already proven its value through successful implementations for various clients. From startups to enterprise-level organizations, businesses have experienced the benefits of Kinettix's tailored staffing solutions, achieving their project goals efficiently and effectively.

"We are thrilled to introduce Kinettix Staff Augmentation, a service designed to address the evolving needs of our clients," said Chad Mattix, CEO at Kinettix. "With our flexible approach to IT staffing, we aim to empower businesses to thrive in today's competitive landscape."

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the digital age, Kinettix remains committed to providing innovative solutions that drive success. With the launch of Staff Augmentation, Kinettix reaffirms its dedication to helping businesses unlock their full potential and achieve their goals with ease.

