Kinettix Welcomes Michael Mullinger as Vice President of Business Development

CINCINNATI, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinettix, a leading provider of IT field services and technology deployment solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Mullinger as Vice President of Business Development.

Mike Mullinger

With more than 30 years of experience driving business growth, strategic partnerships, and digital transformation across the IT, managed services, and consulting industries, Mullinger brings a proven track record of helping organizations achieve measurable business outcomes. His career includes leadership positions with Gartner, Logicalis, Spherion, and The Reynolds and Reynolds Company, as well as founding Millennium Technology Services, a managed services firm that secured major enterprise contracts before its acquisition in 2011.

In his new role, Mullinger will focus on expanding strategic client relationships, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and accelerating Kinettix's continued growth. He will work closely with organizations to understand their unique business challenges while ensuring clients receive the high-quality partnership and operational excellence that define the Kinettix experience.

"We're excited to welcome Mike to the Kinettix leadership team," said Chad Mattix, CEO of Kinettix. "His entrepreneurial mindset, deep industry expertise, and commitment to building lasting client relationships make him an outstanding addition to our organization. As we continue to grow, Mike's leadership will help us expand our reach while maintaining the exceptional service our clients expect."

Mullinger's connection to Kinettix began as a client, giving him firsthand experience with the company's customer-centric approach before joining the organization.

"My experience as a Kinettix client showed me what makes this company special," said Mullinger. "The combination of world-class service, global delivery capabilities, and complete transparency creates an exceptional experience for customers. I'm excited to join a team with tremendous momentum and help more organizations realize the value Kinettix delivers."

Outside of work, Mullinger enjoys spending time with his wife, Angel, family game nights, hiking, fishing, golfing, and exploring new places. A lifelong food enthusiast, he also enjoys cooking and is always eager to learn something new.

About Kinettix

Kinettix is a premier provider of IT field services, delivering technology deployment, maintenance, and lifecycle solutions for enterprise organizations across North America and around the globe. With a commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and customer success, Kinettix helps organizations maximize the value of their technology investments.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Rich Humphrey

Director of Revenue Operations

Kinettix

(502) 419-0102

[email protected]

SOURCE Kinnetix