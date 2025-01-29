Kinettix Welcomes Shawn Fields as Transformation Strategist

CINCINNATI, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinettix, a leading provider of IT field services, is excited to announce the hiring of Shawn Fields as its new Transformation Strategist. With over 35 years of extensive experience in the IT services sector, Shawn brings a unique blend of innovative business, service, technical, financial, and sales expertise to the Kinettix team.

Shawn Fields

Shawn's impressive career includes key roles at industry leaders such as GE, Siemens, NCR, CompuCom, Computacenter, and Field Nation, where he successfully led IT services strategy, sales, solutioning, delivery, operations, innovation, transformation, and design functions. His ability to create high-value solutions for companies and clients has positioned him as a respected leader in the IT services domain.

In his new role at Kinettix, Shawn will focus on positioning the company for its next phase of growth. His efforts will specifically target areas including sales, solutioning, transition, transformation, and the productization of the kxOS operating system and the Dispatch1® platform. A key aspect of Shawn's responsibilities will be to bring industry best practices to Kinettix, ensuring that the field service expertise within the organization is integrated into the platform and operating system.

"Shawn's depth of knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to evolve and enhance our service offerings," said Kinettix CEO Chad Mattix. "His leadership will help us leverage our strengths and drive innovation, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of the IT services industry."

Shawn Fields expressed his enthusiasm about joining Kinettix, stating, "I am thrilled to be part of a company that prioritizes innovation and excellence in service delivery. I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Kinettix to help shape the future of our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients."

About Kinettix: Kinettix is a premier provider of IT field services, dedicated to delivering high-quality solutions that empower organizations to thrive in today's fast-paced technology landscape. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Kinettix is transforming the way businesses approach IT services.

