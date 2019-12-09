KinetX Aerospace Navigation Team Critical to Understanding Particles Ejected from the Surface of Asteroid Bennu as Observed by NASA’s Orbiting OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft

In response to the discovery in January 2019 of particles ejecting from the surface of asteroid (101955) Bennu by OSIRIS-REx, the KinetX navigation team reconstructed the ejected particles' trajectories to help characterize these unexpected events. The image processing optical navigation software suite, developed by KinetX, was utilized in combination with both traditional orbit determination techniques and new techniques developed specifically for analyzing these events when there was not enough data for traditional orbit determination. This led to the estimation of properties such as the ejection locations on the surface of the asteroid and the particle ejection velocities.

"Use of the KinetX optical navigation tools and techniques highlights how our corporate capabilities and intellectual property are applied to a diversity of applications," said Coralie Adam, a co-author who leads the KinetX Space Navigation and Flight Dynamics Optical Navigation Team. "KinetX made a large contribution to this research and publication by producing estimates of ejection locations on the surface of the asteroid and of the particle ejection velocities," added John Pelgrift, also a co-author and one of the analysts on the KinetX Optical Navigation Team.

Working with NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, KinetX is also the lead organization responsible for navigating the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft built and operated by Lockheed Martin Space. OSIRIS-REx is the first NASA spacecraft with a mission of obtaining a sample from the surface of an asteroid and returning it to Earth. Since its launch on September 8, 2016, KinetX has navigated OSIRIS-REx to Bennu and placed the spacecraft into various orbits about the asteroid. Once samples are obtained, KinetX will navigate the spacecraft's return to Earth. KinetX is the only non-government group to lead a deep space navigation effort with NASA, and has proven its ability to provide customers with high quality mission design and navigation, from pre-launch planning through orbit operations to mission end-of-life procedures, working closely with other mission teams.

