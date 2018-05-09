KINEX USA Appoints Bobby Shah as CEO

Mr. Shah's extensive background in developing medical technology from concept to commercial prepares him well to lead KINEX USA in providing innovative solutions to the ever challenging and changing needs in the Courier and Final Mile Transportation space.

"As ever-increasing demands upon our clients for Cost and Risk Management grow and intensify, KINEX USA has recognized that Custom Solutions are needed for each challenge. We have built our resources to prepare for each of our Client's challenges and to provide real and manageable solutions to attack the issues that exist in todays market, including Driver Retention and Recruitment, Cost and Risk Management and Regulatory Compliance," Mr. Shah stated. "Beginning this week at the CLDA Conference in New Orleans we will introduce our services to the industry and look forward to meeting our future clients and demonstrating how we may help each achieve their goals."

KINEX USA provides 3rd Party Administrative Management, Custom Insurance Programs through Quasar Risk Advisors, and Custom Solutions for Courier and Transportation Companies throughout the U.S. The KINEX USA team offers experience in the Courier, Transportation/Final Mile, Insurance and Cost and Risk Management industries, having built and led companies from start up through IPO and beyond. KINEX USA is devoted to Personalized Service and support for our clients.

