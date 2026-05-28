Kinexx Modular Construction Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Scale Homeownership with Pro Athlete Investors Jameis Winston, Jaylon Johnson, Edwin Jackson, Mark Ingram, Cam Jordan and More

Chicago-based home development company opens a public offering through DealMaker, giving ground-floor access to a modular construction company built to turn vacant urban lots into homes

CHICAGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Kinexx Modular Construction (Kinexx), a scalable Chicago-based modular home building system, launched a crowdfunding campaign inviting the general public to invest in homeownership expansion, with a roster of professional athlete stakeholders including New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson, MLB All-Star and World Series Champion Edwin Jackson, former NFL Pro-Bowler and Heisman Trophy Winner Mark Ingram, NFL All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan, and 15 additional professional athlete investors. Not just reserved for institutions or accredited investors, the crowdfunding opportunity offers everyone a chance to get in at the ground floor of a modular construction company purpose-built to solve one of the most neglected problems in American housing: hundreds of thousands of vacant, serviceable urban lots that traditional scalable construction companies have passed on.

"The land was always there, but the homes weren't. The problem is the lack of a system capable of building on narrow lots, tight alleys, zero staging space, and complex urban permitting – environments that traditional builders have long avoided. We designed Kinexx to address these exact conditions, pioneering a factory-built, site-installed modular construction system that can scale," said Kinexx CEO Scott Upshaw. "This raise is not only about building up communities, but also proving that the investment opportunity the market reserved for insiders can be opened up the same way we're opening up homeownership."

There's universal agreement we're in a housing crisis. The United States is short between 3.7 and 5 million homes and growing. Empty lots are a challenge in virtually every community. The shortage lands hardest in legacy cities (e.g. Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, Baltimore, Cleveland, Columbus, Nashville, St. Louis, etc.) where decades of disinvestment, redlining, and urban abandonment left behind more than 250,000 vacant, public and privately owned lots that are zoned for housing, connected to water and power, and sitting idle. The homeownership gap that followed has compounded: the median homeowner today holds a net worth more than 40 times that of a renter.

"I grew up in a house with 20 people, and in my neighborhood, nobody owned anything," said Jameis Winston, NFL quarterback and media correspondent. "I know what it feels like to grow up in a place where ownership wasn't even a conversation. As athletes we talk about financial literacy and generational wealth. This is it in action. This investment opportunity builds communities and builds returns at the same time."

Additional current and retired athlete investors include:

Mark Barron

DeMarcus Cousins

Justin Fields

De'Aaron Fox

Kenny Gainwell

Xavien Howard

Eddie Jackson

Edwin Jackson Jr.

Trey Lyles

Alec Ogletree

Jabrill Peppers

David Ross

Justin Upton

Darren Waller

Rickie Weeks

Proving the model in Chicago, Kinexx homes are financially viable on lots the market had written off, in neighborhoods where new ownership-level housing supply has been historically low. Through a public Regulation Crowdfunding offering on the DealMaker platform, the raise will expand the company to a multi-city platform, initially targeting 25,000 vacant lots across eight urban markets.

Investors can participate starting at $500 with no institutional minimum. The same principle Kinexx applies to homeownership access – building on land the market overlooked – now applies to the investment itself.

"Kinexx was engineered for the problem nobody else wanted to solve," said Kinexx Co-founder and Chief Design Officer Paul Tebben. "Narrow lots. Tight streets. Appraisal-gap neighborhoods. We built the system from scratch for exactly those conditions. This raise takes the proof-of-concept we built in Chicago and gives us the capital to scale it."

How to Invest

The Kinexx crowdfunding raise is live now on the DealMaker platform. Investments start at $500. To participate or learn more, visit: invest.kinexxbuilds.com.

About Kinexx Modular Construction

Kinexx Modular Construction is a Chicago-based precision manufacturing company that pioneered a factory-built, site-installed modular construction system designed specifically for narrow urban infill lots in America's legacy cities. Founded to address a specific and neglected piece of the U.S. housing shortage, Kinexx builds homes on vacant, serviceable lots that traditional construction has historically been unable or unwilling to serve. The company is raising capital through a public crowdfunding offering on the DealMaker platform.

Learn more at www.kinexxbuilds.com.

Media Contact

Sarah Arvizo

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SOURCE Kinexx Modular Construction