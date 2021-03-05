King & Corbin Associates Offers Cash Lifeline to Homeowners Facing Looming Foreclosure Crisis Due to Expiring Government Moratoriums

SAN DIEGO, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Corbin Associates, L.P (King & Corbin) announced the launch of their exclusive three-steps-to-quick-cash program for home owners in pre-foreclosure and full foreclosure status. Using this proven system, King & Corbin lets homeowners walk away from foreclosure with cash in hand, saving their credit from irreparable damage. King & Corbin have already earmarked more than $50 million to help struggling homeowners recapture some of their equity, and can even help those facing an upcoming foreclosure at auction, or those who have received a Notice of Default. With government pandemic moratoriums set to expire soon, King & Corbin is currently offering homeowners a free 30-minute consultation to discuss options. This provides homeowners an alternate from being forced to accept Zillow's low ball purchase offers, which is designed to take unwitting homeowners hard earned equity because Zillow has removed the Realtors from the equation. Realtors are sworn to a code of ethics to protect the fiduciary relationship.

"We pray that families facing foreclosure do not wait until after the moratorium expires to do something," said Kimm C. King Jr., Co-Founder of King & Corbin. "The time to cash out of your home is now. The moratorium doesn't stop foreclosure from happening, it just delayed the process. Foreclosure is still coming – it's just a matter of when." Bartley Corbin, Co-Founder of King & Corbin added by saying, "Our ultimate goal is to help homeowners before that happens, so they can have most of their equity to start over fresh, without a foreclosure on their record. And we also have other credit acceleration programs that can assist homeowners trying to rebuild their credit and lives now, not 7 years into the future."

King & Corbin: How to Sell Your Home Before the Bank Does

King & Corbin understands that homeowners are in financial distress during a foreclosure and speed is critical. Letting homeowners walk away with cash and their dignity, rather than damaged credit, is the goal. This begins with an effective three-step process:

Step One: Clients complete an easy online form, giving a few basic details about the property in question, before creating an online account. Step Two: A cash offer specialist contacts the client within 24 hours to discuss an offer for the property. Step Three: Once an offer has been accepted, clients sign the purchase agreement and then receive payment – in less than 10 days in most cases.

Foreclosure situations do not have to end in a complete loss of equity. Homeowners can begin the process of rebuilding their lives immediately.

King & Corbin: Money Reclaimed from Foreclosure Sales

Final foreclosure sales that result in excess proceeds do not immediately go to the lender. The lender is only entitled to an amount sufficient enough to pay off the outstanding balance of the home, plus any costs associated with the foreclosure and sale. After paying those costs and any liens on the property, the property owner is entitled to the rest of the proceeds. But often homeowners are unaware of this fact – or the proceeds are locked up in procedural processes for a prolonged period. King & Corbin can help homeowners in these advanced foreclosure situations as well.

King & Corbin: Waking from a Foreclosure Nightmare

When properties are drowning in debt with absolutely no end in sight, some borrowers choose to stop making payments altogether because the house has become a bad investment – even if they can still afford to make those payments. These "voluntary foreclosures" are strategic defaults that seem like a good idea at the time, because the financial math indicates that a foreclosure is better than paying endless house payments. Unfortunately, though, voluntary foreclosure is still just that: a foreclosure.

These types of strategic defaults have extremely negative consequences, many of which are unforeseen by most home owners, including deficiency judgements. These legally binding judgments in favor of the bank can force homeowners to pay the value-deficit on a foreclosed home anyway – often due immediately. Other consequences include a major credit score reduction, making future loan qualification a near impossibility. And with damaged credit, even trying to rent a house or an apartment can become more difficult due to damaged credit history, since most landlords check renters' credit backgrounds before they sign a lease.

Similar to the Reddit movement, we are helping main street homeowners protect their hard-earned real estate equity from the largest predatory wall street wealth grab in history. Learn more about how to avoid foreclosure and save equity and damage to credit scores by subscribing to the King & Corbin newsletter . Or follow them on social media: Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn .

About King & Corbin Associates, L.P.

Founded by Kimm C. King Jr. and Bartley Corbin, King & Corbin is a property investment firm that helps homeowners get the cash they deserve out of homes that have entered into pre-foreclosure or foreclosure status. King & Corbin can also help homeowners who have already lost their homes to foreclosure, allowing them to receive any excess proceeds from the equity of homes that have been forced into an auction sale. We help clients receive cash instead of a foreclosure. Learn more at: www.KingandCorbin.com .

Media Contact:

Kimm King, Principal

562.449.3664

[email protected]

SOURCE King & Corbin Associates

Related Links

http://www.KingandCorbin.com

