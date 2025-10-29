King & Jones: $84 Trillion Wealth Transfer Sparks Surge in Trust and Estate Disputes

CHICAGO, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The coming decade is shaping up to be the most contentious in U.S. trust and estate history. Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation are set to transfer an estimated $84 trillion to younger generations by 2045, fueling a dramatic rise in legal disputes over wills, trusts, and fiduciary duties. The chart above shows the rapid growth in assets in trusts and estates—an increase that cannot be explained only through inflation and highlights the more frequent use of trusts and estate planning.

US trust & estate disputes 1990-2021

"Whenever you have more money on the table, you have more reasons for people to fight over it," said Jeffrey Mathis, trust and estate litigation attorney at King & Jones. "Contested trusts are already climbing, and the trend will likely continue."

High-Profile Cases Illustrate the Trend

Recent headlines show how even carefully constructed estates can devolve into drawn-out disputes.

Rupert Murdoch ' s Succession Deal : At 94, Murdoch resolved a decades-long family power struggle with a $3.3 billion agreement that cemented son Lachlan's control of Fox Corporation and News Corp until at least 2050. His three siblings accepted billion-dollar payouts in what was dubbed "Project Family Harmony." The truce ended years of litigation, boardroom battles, and ideological rifts.

: At 94, Murdoch resolved a decades-long family power struggle with a that cemented son Lachlan's control of Fox Corporation and News Corp until at least 2050. His three siblings accepted billion-dollar payouts in what was dubbed "Project Family Harmony." The truce ended years of litigation, boardroom battles, and ideological rifts. Jimmy Buffett ' s Estate Battle : Despite meticulous planning, the late musician's $275 million estate is now in litigation between his widow and a co-trustee. The dispute highlights a growing reality: even well-drafted estate documents can unravel under the weight of complex family dynamics and trustee disagreements.

: Despite meticulous planning, the late musician's is now in litigation between his widow and a co-trustee. The dispute highlights a growing reality: even well-drafted estate documents can unravel under the weight of complex family dynamics and trustee disagreements. Appleton v. Appleton Defense: King & Jones successfully defended the Personal Representative of a substantial Estate in a high-stakes breach of fiduciary duty lawsuit. Their client faced allegations of mismanaging her late father's complex and sizable Estate, with claimed damages exceeding $30 million. Following extensive discovery and the involvement of multiple expert witnesses, the Trial Court ultimately granted the motion for summary judgment, bringing the case to a favorable conclusion.

"These are billion-dollar examples of the same conflicts playing out in families across America," said Paul King, trust dispute attorney at King & Jones. "Murdoch and Buffett's estates just put a global spotlight on what the courts are seeing every day."

Why Disputes Are Rising

Rushed Planning : Federal estate and gift tax exemptions are scheduled to shrink at the end of 2025, prompting hurried revisions that can leave loopholes.

: Federal estate and gift tax exemptions are scheduled to shrink at the end of 2025, prompting hurried revisions that can leave loopholes. Complex Families : Blended families, stepchildren, and second marriages increase the likelihood of perceived inequities. This is especially true when the family doesn't trust the trustee or vice versa.

: Blended families, stepchildren, and second marriages increase the likelihood of perceived inequities. This is especially true when the family doesn't trust the trustee or vice versa. Modern Assets: Cryptocurrency , offshore entities, and dynasty trusts create fresh battlegrounds over valuations, trustee authority, and fiduciary responsibility. Also, when younger generations take over or prepare to sell long-standing family businesses, disagreements or allegations of misconduct are far too common.

In New York alone, contested estate cases increased by nearly 350% in the three years before the pandemic. Nationwide, surveys show only one in three Americans has even basic estate planning documents—setting the stage for escalating disputes.

The Impact

Probate courts and trust litigators anticipate heavier caseloads, longer proceedings, and higher costs. Disputes that once could have been resolved quietly now often involve forensic accountants, digital asset experts, and multi-year litigation. Alternative dispute resolution methods like mediation and arbitration are expected to expand as families seek faster, private solutions.

"Every factor that drives litigation—wealth, complexity, legal change, and family dynamics—is converging," said Mathis. "Families with significant or complex estates should be prepared. You should always contact legal counsel whenever you have questions or need help protecting your rights."

