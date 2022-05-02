King & Spalding Adds Finance Partner Mary Liz Brady in Chicago

"Our banking and institutional finance practice is robust, and Mary Liz adds critical depth to our bench," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice. "With her experience and relationships, she will easily plug into our team and provide value to our clients from day one."

"Mary Liz is a great fit with the Chicago office and a welcome addition to our flourishing transactional team," said Zach Fardon, managing partner of the firm's Chicago office. "We are excited to have her play a role in growing our Chicago platform and further developing our finance practice here."

Mary Liz received her J.D., cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame Law School, where she served as the senior articles editor of the Journal of College and University Law. She received her B.A., cum laude, from Colgate University. She joins the firm from Kirkland & Ellis.

"I have worked with several of my new King & Spalding colleagues before and, in watching their careers, have been impressed with the opportunity the firm's platform has given them to grow their practices," said Brady. "I am excited to collaborate with my colleagues across the firm to expand relationships with financial services and other clients and to build new ones, as well."

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

SOURCE K&S