King & Spalding Adds Partner Mitch Tiras to Corporate Practice in Houston

News provided by

K&S

28 Aug, 2023, 14:44 ET

HOUSTON, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announced today that Mitch Tiras has joined the firm's Corporate, Finance, and Investments (CFI) practice group as a partner. He is based in the firm's Houston office.

Continue Reading
Mitch Tiras
Mitch Tiras

Tiras represents business entities, private equity sponsors, and portfolio companies in complex transactions, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and corporate governance matters. He also advises clients on the tax aspects of structuring and implementing transactions to maximize after-tax investment returns. He has extensive experience executing transactions in industries including traditional and renewable energy, project development, construction, technology, healthcare, real estate, and life sciences.

"Mitch has a broad and diverse skill set and a strong following of private equity, public and private company, and family office clients who turn to him for all manner of corporate transactions and advice," said Todd Holleman, head of the firm's CFI practice group. "He will play an important role in our continued growth in energy and infrastructure, provides a strong complement to our corporate capabilities in Texas, and brings proven leadership skills and a track record of developing transactional talent."

"Mitch enjoys a strong reputation in the Texas legal and business communities and has the drive and leadership skills to help us continue growing our corporate practice in Texas and beyond," said Tracie Renfroe, managing partner of the firm's Houston office. "His energy, entrepreneurial spirit, and growth mindset are perfectly suited for our firm."

Tiras earned his undergraduate degree from The University of Texas at Austin, his J.D. from South Texas College of Law, and his LL.M. from New York University School of Law. He joins the firm from Locke Lord, where he was a partner and served on the executive committee and as former chair of the tax department.

"King & Spalding has a well-earned reputation for its extensive platform, collaborative focus, and top-tier talent, so the opportunity to grow how I serve my clients here was one I could not pass up," said Tiras. "I'm excited to contribute to the growth of this team and to practice with long-time professional friends and peers whom I greatly enjoy and respect."

Tiras is the fifth key addition to the King & Spalding team in Texas this year, following the additions of restructuring partner Michael Fishel in Houston, senior trial counsel and former U.S. district judge Lee Yeakel in Austin, trial partner Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett in Houston, and antitrust partner Sean Royall in Houston and Washington.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,300 lawyers in 23 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

SOURCE K&S

Also from this source

Nationally Prominent Antitrust and Consumer Protection Litigator Sean Royall Joins King & Spalding

Trial Lawyer Mary-Olga "Mo" Lovett Joins King & Spalding in Houston

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.