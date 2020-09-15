King & Spalding Adds Two Additional Corporate Partners in Houston

"Enhancing our public company and capital markets capabilities has always been a critical component of the firm's strategy," said Todd Holleman, head of King & Spalding's CFI practice. "Heath, Michael and Jonathan are a great fit for our practice, and their insights are more important than ever to clients navigating the challenges posed by the current economic climate."

"The addition of Heath and Michael further bolsters recent growth of our corporate practice in Houston," said Tracie Renfroe, managing partner of the Houston office. "We are very excited to have them join our team, as their entrepreneurial spirit is one of the defining characteristics of our firm's culture."

Heath Trisdale

Trisdale spends a significant portion of his practice on energy-related transactions, including both mergers and acquisitions and securities-related transactions. In addition to energy-related transactions, Trisdale also has extensive transactional experience involving participants across the healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and technology sectors, ranging from early growth entities to mature public companies. Trisdale received his undergraduate degree from Rice University and his J.D. from South Texas College of Law.

Michael Hamilton

Hamilton represents companies in a broad range of corporate and transactional matters, including capital markets transactions, SEC reporting, governance matters and mergers and acquisitions. He also represents borrowers and lenders in connection with domestic and cross border commercial financing matters. Hamilton's transactional experience spans a variety of industries, including energy, chemicals, life sciences and real estate investment trusts. Hamilton received his undergraduate degree from Boston University, summa cum laude, and his J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law with honors.

"King & Spalding's collaborative environment and focus on the Energy and Healthcare sectors where we have many clients are what drew us to the firm," said Trisdale. "We look forward to partnering with our new colleagues to help our clients achieve their business objectives."

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

