King & Spalding Broadens Restructuring Bench in Chicago With Addition of Timothy Hoffmann

"In addition to his extensive work with lenders, Tim has an impressive resume representing companies in financial distress," said Todd Holleman, head of King & Spalding's Corporate, Finance and Investment practice. "His addition adds significant depth and power to our transactions practice in Chicago, as well as our Financial Restructuring team nationally."

Hoffmann received his undergraduate degree from Miami University and his JD from the University of Dayton, cum laude, where he was the articles editor for the Law Review. From 2003 to 2006, he clerked for the Honorable Burton Perlman of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Ohio. Global Restructuring Review named him to its 40 Under 40 list.

"Tim is well known in the Chicago market, and his entrepreneurial attitude is a perfect match for our office," said Zach Fardon, managing partner of King & Spalding's Chicago office. "Success requires not only excellent legal skills, but also a credible portfolio of prior deals, relationships with lenders, noteholders, investors and advisors, as well as a collegial spirit. Tim checks all these boxes."

"I've been impressed by King & Spalding's ability to grow its bench and brand with significant talent since its opening in Chicago," Hoffmann said. "I'm excited to hit the ground running with this highly-motivated team."

King & Spalding's Chicago office opened in 2017 and has expanded to more than 35 lawyers, advising clients on government investigations and regulatory advice, white-collar defense, complex commercial litigation, and a wide range of corporate, finance and restructuring transactions. It recently relocated to the new Bank of America Tower in the heart of the Chicago Loop. Earlier this month, James McMullin joined the Chicago office as counsel. McMullin joined the firm from Wells Fargo & Company and advises public and private companies on corporate transactions and securities law matters.

About King & Spalding

