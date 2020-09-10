King & Spalding Expands Corporate, Transactional and Employment Bench With Addition of Three Partners

Gardner, Sonneborn and Hodson, who join from Seyfarth Shaw, will anchor the firm's new Global Human Capital and Compliance practice. Having assisted multinational companies with some of the most complex, business-critical employment law issues, the team will focus on advising companies on multijurisdictional, strategic and compliance-related workforce matters around the world. Gardner will serve as the head of the practice.

"With deep experience covering 170 countries, Darren, Amanda and Dominic have a best-in-class practice advising leading multinational clients on major human capital matters, including global employment strategies and projects, global acquisitions and workforce integrations, and global compliance and risk management solutions," said Todd Holleman, chair of King & Spalding's Corporate, Finance and Investments practice group. "With the impact of COVID-19 and the changing environment for employers globally, this practice will be even more important for helping our corporate clients manage their human capital operations and risks around the world. The team will be able to draw on our corporate, finance, data privacy, litigation and investigations capabilities to complement a complex, cross-border employment practice that is unmatched in the industry."

"King & Spalding is well known for its ability to evolve with its clients' business needs and to commit to strategic, cross-disciplinary practices to best serve them in every way," said Gardner. "What King & Spalding does is very impressive. We look forward to being part of the global team working with our colleagues to protect and advance our clients' interests in every corner of the world."

Darren Gardner

Gardner is a pioneer in the practice of international employment law. His practice focuses on advising multinational companies about their strategic workforce matters on a global basis, with a particular focus on the Asia-Pacific region. Gardner is also well known for developing consistent global workforce compliance and risk management solutions for some of the world's largest companies. Gardner received his undergraduate degree and JD from the University of New South Wales in Sydney.

Amanda Sonneborn

Spending much of her career as a labor and employment litigator, Sonneborn is taking those years of risk mitigation experience to now support her clients in all areas of risk management and human capital strategy relating to their employee populations in the U.S. She held numerous leadership roles at her previous firm, and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Illinois and her JD as well as her master's degree in human resources and industrial relations from the University of Illinois.

Dominic Hodson

Hodson's practice focuses on the labor and employment aspects of international business transactions as well as compliance/strategic reviews for major clients. He has managed many cross-border strategic and transactional projects for large multinational clients. Hodson received his undergraduate degree and his JD from the University of Sydney.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

SOURCE King & Spalding

Related Links

http://www.kslaw.com

