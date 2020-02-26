King & Spalding Further Boosts New York Trial Team with Two New Partners

"Shaila and Alvin are two dynamic partners who lead sophisticated trial work for major companies across various sectors," said Andy Bayman, head of the firm's Trial and Global Disputes practice group. "Their particular expertise within product liability and commercial litigation brings new perspectives to our trial team that will cut across a number of our specialist sectors."

Diwan has handled a significant number of trials covering product liability litigation, as well as various white collar, securities and IP matters. She has served as trial counsel and national coordinating counsel in talc litigation and has handled product liability claims and FDA compliance issues for pharmaceutical and medical device companies. Diwan received her undergraduate degree from Binghamton University, magna cum laude, and her J.D. from Fordham Law.

Lee's practice focuses on complex commercial litigation and product liability lawsuits, most notably for clients in the energy, chemical, and financial services industries. He has significant experience handling high-stakes commercial cases in the renewables and power sectors, as well as mass tort cases and class actions alleging exposure to chemical releases and environmental emissions. Lee received his undergraduate degree from Cornell University and his J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Diwan and Lee were most recently partners in the New York office of Orrick. The two follow on from the recruitment of a four-partner pharma and healthcare mass tort team from the same firm: Morton Dubin, John Ewald, Kristen Fournier and Kathy O'Connor, earlier in February. Also joining the New York office this month were international arbitration partners Lauren Friedman, and Lucila Hemmingsen, as well as employee benefits partner Jeanie Cogill.

"King & Spalding has a well-established reputation when it comes to premium trial and mass tort litigation so the opportunity to join, and contribute to, the team's ongoing success is one we relish," Diwan and Lee added. "It is exciting to join Morty, John, Kristen and Kathy as we all share a great deal of commonality with King & Spalding both in terms of legal work and clients. The firm is an ideal platform for us to further develop our practice."

"Our New York office has enjoyed an incredible start to 2020 with nine lateral partners adding talent to the firm's trials, international arbitration and benefits practices," said Edward Kehoe, Office Managing Partner in New York. "We anticipate investment to continue across all our practice groups in New York and look forward to further expanding our strength and depth."

