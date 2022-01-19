King & Spalding Hires Structured Finance Partner David Ridenour in Washington, D.C.

Ridenour represents issuers, borrowers, sellers, lenders, funds, purchasers and financial institutions in a variety of securitization and structured lending transactions. His practice is focused on publicly-registered and privately-negotiated structured finance transactions, including products such as digital infrastructure, credit card receivables, unsecured consumer loans, solar and energy efficiency loans, small business loans, franchise loans, timeshare receivables, mortgage servicing rights, automobile loans and leases, equipment loans and leases, mortgage-backed securities and trade receivables.

"David is an excellent finance lawyer with a proven track record in representing clients on many high-end, sophisticated structured financing mandates," said Todd Holleman, head of King & Spalding's CFI practice. "Our structured finance team continues to respond to an uptick in opportunities related to complex securitization and structured lending and, in David, we have a colleague with the skillset, experience and relationships to add to our bench strength."

Ridenour, most recently a partner at DLA Piper, received his law degree from the University of Michigan and his undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska. He is recognized in Legal 500 and was named an IFLR Rising Star in 2019.

"King & Spalding boasts a leading structured finance practice in many areas, a collegial culture and impressive lawyers, many of whom I know personally, so the firm is an obvious choice," Ridenour added. "This is an opportunity for me to join a great team and also contribute to further expansion of the practice."

About King & Spalding

