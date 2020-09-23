King & Spalding Joins Georgia Tech Business Analytics Center's Executive Council

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding, an international law firm founded in Atlanta, announced today that it is joining the Executive Council of Georgia Tech's Business Analytics Center at Scheller College of Business.

"Partnering with Georgia Tech, one of the country's top business analytics programs, reflects another milestone in the long history between King & Spalding and Georgia Tech and our collective commitment in helping companies meet their strategic business objectives," said Spencer Johnson, the King & Spalding partner overseeing collaboration between the firm and Georgia Tech. "Partnering with Georgia Tech to uncover insights in our data will create greater efficiencies and potentially innovative processes for the clients we serve."

King & Spalding joins other global industry leaders including Coca-Cola, The Home Depot, AT&T, NCR, UPS, and thyssenkrupp Elevator on the BAC's Executive Council.

"We are excited to welcome a world-renowned law firm and cornerstone of Atlanta's business and legal community," said Dr. Sri Narasimhan, Gregory J. Owens Professor of IT Management and Faculty Co-Director of the Business Analytics Center. "Already a leader in technology, King & Spalding's strategic investment in business analytics demonstrates that digital transformation can have great depth and impact beyond pure technology companies."

As a member of the Executive Council, King & Spalding will work closely with Georgia Tech's world class faculty and outstanding students to solve business analytics challenges, recruit the next generation of analytics-enabled leaders, and accelerate the continued advancement of innovative business analytics tools, techniques and best solutions.

"Next generation innovation is top of mind of King & Spalding – we are investing a significant amount of our time, energy and resources on innovating for the benefit of our firm, our clients and our people," said Josh Kamin, Managing Partner of King & Spalding's Atlanta office. "We are honored to join the Executive Council with like-minded thought leaders, and really excited for what is to come from this collaboration."

Georgia Tech's Scheller College of Business undergraduate and graduate business analytics programs were both recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top three graduate programs in business analytics in the nation. Among their many kudos, King & Spalding was honored in August 2020 as the Georgia Legal Awards Law Firm of the Year.

"As one of the largest and most successful law firms in the world, King & Spalding is also one of the technology leaders in their industry," added Keith Werle, Managing Director of the Business Analytics Center. "With their world class technology center here in Midtown, they already have a deep relationship with Georgia Tech, employing many Yellow Jackets in the development and support of their technology operations. With this new collaboration, we look forward to deepening that relationship and helping them get even greater value out of their technology and analytic investment – with the ultimate goal of helping them better serve the needs of both their firm and their clients."

The Business Analytics Center and King & Spalding have already begun moving forward with the partnership and have identified several real-world data challenges for Georgia Tech students and faculty to tackle and contribute thought-leading research and business analytic insights.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

About the Business Analytics Center at Georgia Tech

The Business Analytics Center (BAC) serves as a platform for collaboration--bringing together industry leaders, Georgia Tech's world-class interdisciplinary faculty, and top business analytics students to build better analytics teams. The BAC acts as a catalyst to leverage thought leadership, research and industry partnerships to prepare and inspire the next generation of business analytics leaders. More information can be found at www.scheller.gatech.edu/centers-initiatives/business-analytics-center/index.html

About Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business

Georgia Tech Scheller College of Business is located in Atlanta, home to 17 of the nation's Fortune 500 companies, and is strategically centered in the world-renowned Technology Square district. This positioning at the intersection of business and technology provides students with an unparalleled opportunity to learn in one of the nation's premier high-tech business centers. The College offers globally-recognized, highly-ranked business programs including full-time, evening, and executive MBA degrees, undergraduate and Ph.D. degrees, and executive education programs. Interdisciplinary centers and programs encourage collaboration in research, teaching, and experiential learning within Georgia Tech in some of today's most sought-after arenas including sustainability, business analytics, leadership, ethics, innovation, entrepreneurship, supply chain, international business, and more. Information can be found at www.scheller.gatech.edu

