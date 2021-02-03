King & Spalding Launches Mobile App to Help Lenders Navigate the Private Credit Market

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding today announced the launch of its Private Credit & Special Situations Investing Hub mobile app, called The Hub, which will provide lenders with exclusive, user-generated information about the private credit and special situations investing market.

The Hub will contain timely information and market intelligence through its key feature, an interactive survey, as well as exclusive articles, case studies, and analysis.

"There continues to be tremendous growth in the private credit markets as a result of strong investor interest, anticipated scrutiny by the regulators on banking institutions, and the flexibility private credit funds have to provide structures that are appealing to private equity sponsors," said King & Spalding partner Jenn Daly, who spearheaded The Hub's development. "As a result, we created The Hub to provide lenders a resource that contains real-time information on market trends that will help them both mitigate risk and maximize value and market share."

The Hub offers a range of interactive features, allowing users to submit responses to regular surveys, consisting of several questions, as well as to spontaneous single survey questions. The subject of the first survey is trends in middle market financings. Responses are kept anonymous and are available real-time, allowing users to see what others in the private credit and special situations investing space are seeing.

Users will be able to access exclusive articles, such as practice pointers for lenders looking to better understand common provisions in credit documents and guidance on how to think about questions often confronted by lenders, and case studies about noteworthy transactions and trends in the market.

King & Spalding Private Credit & Special Situations Investing Team

Our Private Credit & Special Situations Investing group consists of over 100 finance and restructuring attorneys across seven offices with deep experience representing private and public credit and debt funds, BDCs, special situations, opportunistic, distressed and dislocation funds, fulcrum lenders, equity-holders, hedge funds, CLOS, and financial institutions through varied market cycles. We help our clients limit downside risk and create uncorrelated returns.

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

