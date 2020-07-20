King & Spalding Recruits Antitrust Trial Partner Bob Cooper in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding has hired antitrust and competition trial lawyer Robert M. Cooper as a partner in its Washington, D.C., office.

Cooper's practice covers complex commercial litigation, governmental investigations and transactional matters, specifically focused on antitrust and competition issues. He has represented clients across a variety of industries, including airlines, financial services, healthcare and private equity.

"Bob is a leader whose antitrust trial experience and work in industries that are a King & Spalding focus make his practice align perfectly with ours," said Andy Bayman, head of the firm's Trials and Global Disputes practice group. "His range of experience covers the spectrum of trial, investigatory, and transactional work, meaning he can offer holistic options and solutions for clients on their most critical legal matters."

Cooper graduated from Columbia University and from Emory Law School, with distinction. After law school, he clerked for two years for Judge William C. O'Kelley on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. Cooper was most recently at Boies Schiller Flexner, where he had been a partner since 2003. He previously served on its executive committee. Cooper follows other recent hires in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, who joined from the same firm.

"King & Spalding is a top trial firm with a global platform and a broad range of practices that will allow me to develop my practice further," Cooper added. "The firm has a strong reputation in many areas in which I am active, including aviation, financial services and life sciences and healthcare, so it is a very exciting opportunity."

About King & Spalding

Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,200 lawyers in 22 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com .

SOURCE K&S

Related Links

www.kslaw.com

