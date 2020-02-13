King & Spalding Recruits Construction Partner Ingrid Myers to its Corporate, Finance and Investments Practice

"Ingrid fits into our broader strategy of growing our internationally-recognized construction transactional team, which works very closely with energy companies and other major developers to achieve their commercial goals," said Scott Greer, head of the firm's worldwide Energy and Construction transactional practices. "She is an experienced practitioner who will enhance the capabilities of the team."

Myers assists clients in the development of LNG, solar, biomass, and nuclear facilities. She has prepared bid requests and drafted and negotiated engineering, procurement, and construction contracts; technology licenses; and equipment supply, operations and maintenance, and fuel supply agreements. Myers also regularly represents clients in connection with decommissioning projects, particularly decommissioning of nuclear power generation facilities, as well as in the acquisition and disposition of energy industry companies and projects, including coal mining companies and power generating facilities.

"Ingrid has a strong reputation for being one of the best at what she does and for fostering a spirit of collaboration amongst her colleagues," said Tracie Renfroe, managing partner of King & Spalding's Houston office. "She will fit nicely on our construction transactional team—one of the foremost in the world—which has helped clients build projects in more than 75 countries."

Myers joins the firm from Morgan Lewis. Before attending law school, she worked as a geologist in the mining and petroleum industries. Myers received her JD from the University of California, Los Angeles School of Law, her Ph.D. from James Cook University of North Queensland, Australia, and her M.Sc. and B.Sc. degrees from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"The opportunity to join King & Spalding is compelling to me because of its global platform and caliber of people," Myers said. "My new construction colleagues have a reputation of being at the leading edge of the industry and I am excited to partner with them to grow the practice."

The firm's U.S. construction transactional team is the largest of its kind in the United States, and with the addition of Myers, the firm's Houston office has four partners and seven associates focusing almost exclusively on the drafting and negotiation of construction-related agreements.

