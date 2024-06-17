King & Spalding Welcomes Return of Structured Finance Partners Martin Eid and Katie Weiss to New York Office

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- King & Spalding announces the return of structured finance partners Katie Weiss and Martin Eid to the firm. Eid has rejoined the firm effective immediately, and Weiss will return in the coming weeks. They join the Finance and Restructuring practice group in the New York office.

"Katie and Martin are stars in the structured finance world, and we are thrilled they are returning to King & Spalding," said Carolyn Alford, head of the firm's Finance and Restructuring practice group. "Asset-backed credit, including the form of complex securitization Katie and Martin are so skilled in, is experiencing strong growth as banks and asset managers look for innovative ways to meet the demand of private credit funds in search of assets. Martin and Katie bring innovation and energy to our Finance and Restructuring team and will play important roles in growing the lending and underwriting sides of our top-tier finance practice."

Eid and Weiss' structured finance practice concentrates on matching business-focused structures with capital in connection with esoteric and first-of-their-kind transactions. Their experience includes esoteric capital markets securitization (both capital markets issued and privately placed), with a particular focus on whole business, digital infrastructure and media royalties securitizations and structured private credit facilities.

Both Weiss and Eid join from Milbank. Prior to that, they were partners at King & Spalding.

"We are excited to be rejoining our friends and former colleagues at King & Spalding and to bring our practice back to this strong and growing platform, with leading finance and private credit teams and the firm's significant commitment to continuing to grow them," said Weiss.

"This was the right move for our practice and our clients," Eid added. "We are looking forward to once again collaborating with this great bench of colleagues to create innovative new structures in existing and emerging asset classes."

King & Spalding's Finance and Restructuring practice group includes more than 100 lawyers across 11 of the firm's offices worldwide. The practice serves all the top 10 US banks, most of the largest global banks, private credit funds managed by some of the largest global asset managers, many top private equity sponsors and corporate borrowers.

A number of members of their existing team are expected to join the practice in the next quarter.

Katie Weiss

Weiss has been advising financial institutions and corporate issuers for more than a decade, and her practice covers the full range of complex securitizations, with a particular focus on digital infrastructure assets and whole business securitizations. She is ranked Band 2 Chambers USA for Securitization: Whole Business. She has also been ranked by Legal 500 as a "Next Generation Partner" in Structured finance: Securitization. In 2023 she was shortlisted as "TMT Lawyer of the Year" at the TMT M&A USA Awards. Weiss received her undergraduate degree from University of Virginia and her J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Martin Eid

Eid has been advising financial institutions and corporate issuers for over 15 years, and his practice covers the full range of complex securitizations, with a particular focus on whole business, media royalty and digital infrastructure securitizations. He is ranked Band 2 in Chambers USA in the Securitization: Whole Business category. Eid graduated from University of Cambridge, Trinity College. He is admitted to practice in New York as well as England and Wales.

