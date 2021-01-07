King & Spalding's FDA and Life Sciences Team Adds Partner in Washington

"Not many people have the appellate experience combined with the substantive regulatory expertise Marisa has," said Mark Brown, who chairs the firm's FDA and Life Sciences team. "She is an outstanding lawyer with exceptional intellectual and analytical skills who also possesses a rare combination of deep FDA/Healthcare regulatory and litigation experience. She also knows how to win and will be a great resource to clients and colleagues alike."

Maleck, in her role at Juul, managed and directed many aspects of the company's litigation activity, which included federal and state investigations, private lawsuits, and over 100 putative class actions concerning Juul's marketing activity.

Prior to joining King & Spalding in 2016, Maleck served as a law clerk to Associate Justice Clarence Thomas of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Honorable William H. Pryor, Jr. of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. She graduated cum laude from the University of Chicago Law School, where she won the Thomas R. Mulroy Prize for Excellence in Appellate Advocacy and the Ann Watson Barber Outstanding Service Award for students who have made an exceptional contribution to the quality of life at the Law School. She graduated cum laude with her B.A. from Amherst College.

"It is great to be returning to King & Spalding," Maleck said. "Having been in-house, I have come to appreciate even more the depth of industry expertise that exists at K&S. I'm excited to advise on a range of client matters that require an understanding of both the litigation process and regulatory issues."

