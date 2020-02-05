King & Spalding's New York Office Adds Benefits and Compensation Partner Jeanie Cogill

Cogill, who joins from Morgan Lewis, advises public and private companies across a wide variety of industry sectors on all aspects of their executive compensation and employee benefits arrangements, including in the context of mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions. She provides counsel in connection with equity incentive, nonqualified deferred compensation, incentive compensation, change in control and other executive programs, and helps employers, management, and plan fiduciary committees design and administer tax-qualified pension plans, health and welfare plans and fringe benefit programs.

Cogill also counsels private fund sponsors and investment managers on the fiduciary responsibility and prohibited transaction provisions of ERISA, including considerations associated with the structuring, offering and administration of private commingled funds that are marketed to ERISA pension plans and other benefit plans and tax-advantaged accounts, and the provision of investment management services to benefit plans.

"Jeanie is well known to be an extremely thoughtful practitioner who provides clients with sound strategic advice on how to implement plans that support their business objectives," said Edward Kehoe, managing partner of the New York office. "Our New York office and the Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation team are excited to have Jeanie join the firm."

Cogill received her undergraduate degree from the University of Sydney and her JD from the University of Sydney Law School.

"King & Spalding's dynamic CFI practice and the top talent it has attracted and in which it invests are what drew me to the firm," Cogill said. "The firm also has an integrated global platform and strong collegial culture that I look forward to joining."

