King & Union Adds Seasoned Threat Intelligence and Channel Executives to Leadership Team

"We're excited to welcome Doug, Neal and Melissa to the King & Union team, and are confident that their strategic insight and decades of diverse experience will drive the company's innovation and go-to-market initiatives," said John Cassidy, CEO and Founder, King & Union, "All three executives have demonstrated a strong commitment to the collaboration and partnerships that lie at the core of King & Union, our Avalon platform and a deep understanding of the threat intelligence and hunting community that we support."

Doug Helton joins as Chief Strategy Officer and Vice President of Intelligence where he will leverage his extensive threat intelligence, threat hunting, and counterespionage experience to advance and execute King & Union's threat collaboration and intelligence strategy. After spending more than a decade in the Intelligence Community, Doug transitioned to the commercial sector where he has led threat intelligence and threat hunting teams in a global Fortune 10 technology company, a large investor-owned utility company, and has launched professional services aimed at maturing intelligence capabilities of Fortune 100 firms for a Cyber Threat Intelligence startup.

As Vice President of Channel Partnerships and Alliances, Melissa Smith will lead global partnerships, channel programs, and alliance relationships. As a 15-year cybersecurity veteran, she brings expertise and relationships leveraging prior experience on all sides of the business, including distribution, VAR's, MSSP's, and multiple Cybersecurity and CTI manufacturers. Smith helped architect the partner and channel community at Intel 471, the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence. There she worked to develop the go-to-market strategy leveraging key partners globally to build consistent and profitable revenue streams while enabling partners and integrators to resell Intel 471 adversary and malware intel. She is a 3-time CRN Woman of The Channel and has been recognized as a thought leader in the partner community for both cybersecurity and CTI.

Bringing nearly two decades of cyber intelligence experience across various roles and industries Neal Dennis joins King & Union as Director, Customer Intel and Advocacy. He will be responsible for product direction and delivering next-gen intelligence offerings. Prior to joining King & Union, Dennis was TruSTAR's Intelligence Architect where he helped customers and clients to map out new intelligence workflows for more effective investigations. Dennis spent 14 years supporting various military cyber initiatives, including USCYBERCOM, STRATCOM, NSA, 24th Air Force, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and JFCC-NW, and started his career as a SIGINT specialist while serving in the United States Marine Corps.

About King & Union

King & Union is a cybersecurity company based in Alexandria, Va., that has built and designed Avalon, the industry's first cyber analysis platform. Avalon helps streamline threat investigations by providing the intelligence, tools and collaboration security analysts need in a seamless, integrated workspace. Visit King & Union at kingandunion.com , follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter , or email info@kingandunion.com for more information.

