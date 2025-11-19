King Abdullah International Medical Research Center and Flagship Pioneering Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Clinical Research of Novel Medicines in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC), the largest medical research institution in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Flagship Pioneering, a scientific innovation engine for transformative platforms and products based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, today announced a strategic partnership to conduct clinical trials of novel medicines in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The partnership will help advance transformative new medicines globally by partnering American innovation with state-of-the art clinical trial infrastructure in KSA. The agreement was announced as part of the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), KAIMRC and Flagship intend to establish a framework for clinical development to conduct early-phase trials in Saudi Arabia of multiple novel medicines from Flagship-founded companies. The collaboration will enable Flagship and its companies access to support from state-of-the-art facilities at KAIMRC, the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs (MNGHA), and King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS), including advanced patient care units and clinical laboratories.

The partnership will initially focus on three Phase 1 programs and one Phase 2 program from three Flagship-founded companies focused on genetic diseases, with the potential to expand to additional programs over time. Participating studies are expected to enable global Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of medicines targeting multiple genetic diseases with high unmet medical need – particularly those of significant relevance to patients in KSA – requiring innovative and novel therapeutic approaches. Under this collaboration, investors from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will collectively commit an initial investment of $70M (equivalent to approximately SAR 262.5 million) to the U.S.-based participating companies.

"It is with great optimism that we announce our strategic collaboration with Flagship Pioneering," said H.E. Dr. Bandar AlKnawy, Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs and President of King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences. "This partnership marks a significant milestone in our ambition to establish Saudi Arabia as a leader in innovative clinical trials and Biotech Hub. By leveraging the robust ecosystem at the MNGHA, KAIMRC, and KSAU-HS, we aim to attract premier clinical research that will not only elevate our healthcare capabilities but also propel our national biotechnology strategy forward. This collaboration represents our unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant research environment, driving impactful healthcare solutions, and reinforcing our role in the global health landscape, ultimately contributing to a healthier future for all."

"By combining the pioneering science of Flagship and our companies with KAIMRC's state-of-the-art facilities and resources, we have a clear opportunity to advance American innovation at home and abroad and expand global access to transformative medicines," said Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Founder and CEO, Flagship Pioneering. "This collaboration will allow Flagship to extend the clinical development capabilities of our companies into Saudi Arabia and continue our work to drive breakthrough innovations for the benefit of patients on a global scale."

About King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC)

The King Abdullah International Medical Research Center (KAIMRC) stands as a prominent leader in biomedical and clinical research. Established in 2006, it operates under the auspices of the King Saud bin Abdulaziz University for Health Sciences (KSAU-HS) and the Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs (MNGHA). Located in Riyadh, with additional campuses in Jeddah and Al-Ahsa, KAIMRC is dedicated to advancing healthcare through innovative scientific discoveries and research.

KAIMRC is recognized for its pioneering work in Biobanking. The center's Saudi Biobank is ISO accredited that is equipped with more than 60,000 samples, playing a vital role in the collection, storage, and management of biological samples from a diverse population. This biobank facilitates critical research into genetics, disease mechanisms, and personalized therapies given its ability to link biological samples to clinical data.

Additionally, the Cellular and Molecular Biobank (CBB) specializes in the collection and preservation of human cells and tissues. Operating under Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards for CAR-T cell therapy, the CBB ensures the highest quality and ethical compliance in its operations, significantly contributing to advancements in cell therapy.

With over 100 global partnerships, KAIMRC is at the forefront of innovation in clinical trials, cancer and rare diseases diagnostics, and therapeutic developments. In 2023, it earned accreditation from the Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs (AAHRPP), further solidifying its reputation for excellence in research.

About Flagship Pioneering

Flagship Pioneering invents and builds platform companies, each with the potential for multiple products that transform human health, sustainability and beyond. Since its launch in 2000, Flagship has originated and fostered more than 100 scientific ventures, operating with $14 billion of assets under its direction as of its latest capital raise, announced in July 2024. The current Flagship ecosystem comprises more than 40 companies, including Foghorn Therapeutics, Generate Biomedicines, Inari, Indigo Agriculture, Lila Sciences, Moderna, Sana Biotechnology, Tessera Therapeutics and Valo Health.

