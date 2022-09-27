King Arthur Baking Company Advances Sustainability Commitment with Announcement of 2030 Goals for People and the Planet

From farms to kitchens, King Arthur Baking Company is on a mission to use the power of baking to restore nature and build a more equitable world

NORWICH, Vt., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advancing its commitment to environmental and social stewardship, King Arthur Baking Company (KABC), a 100% employee-owned founding B Corp, today launched its new sustainability platform with planet-forward and people-positive ambitions to restore nature and build a more equitable world. This elevated commitment will guide how King Arthur Baking Company balances purpose and profit to transform operations to meet the company's 2030 sustainability goals: from protecting natural resources through regenerative farming practices to responsible sourcing of ingredients and products to increasing supplier diversity and advancing equity in the baking community.

"The launch of our 2030 sustainability goals encapsulates King Arthur's long-standing commitment to create a positive impact on the environment and the communities we serve," said Suzanne McDowell, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability at King Arthur Baking Company. "As a Certified B Corporation, we've been transparently measuring our environmental and social impact against rigorous standards since 2007. Now, we're holding ourselves to an even higher standard with ambitious goals and an aggressive timeline because we believe we must take care of our most precious resources – our people and our planet."

King Arthur Baking Company's 2030 sustainability goals are anchored around two pillars in which the company will drive action and track progress:

Restoring Nature

Regenerative Agriculture: By 2030, King Arthur is determined to lead in regenerative agriculture. 100% of the flour in its bags will be milled from regeneratively grown wheat.

Emissions Reduction: King Arthur will reduce its carbon footprint and engage throughout its value chain on the climate crisis. All current KABC facilities will use 100% renewable power by 2030 and supply chain greenhouse gas ( GHG ) emissions will be reduced by 30%.

Packaging: King Arthur will develop all packaging to include 100% deforestation-free fibers and a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled content ( PCR ).

Waste: King Arthur will reduce waste generation, responsibly recycle and compost, and strive for zero waste to landfills from all facilities by 2030.

Fostering an Equitable World

Responsible Purchasing & Supplier Diversity: 100% of high-risk suppliers will need to meet the Code of Conduct environmental and social requirements. 100% of key ingredients will be sustainably sourced and supplier diversity will be maximized.



Workplace: King Arthur will create a culture in which all employee-owners feel welcomed, respected, and valued with increase in workforce diversity, launch of Belonging Groups, and leadership compensation tied to building inclusive and diverse teams.



Bakers: King Arthur will build a world of baking that is inclusive and truly open to all – diversifying products, baking content, contributors, and consumers.



Communities : King Arthur will generate opportunity, advance equity, and enhance food justice; leveraging its brand voice to progress policy and engage consumers to transform food systems to be more regenerative, nourishing, and just.

Sustainability has always been a core value for King Arthur Baking Company. The company has already engaged in years-long valued partnerships with farmers, millers, and suppliers in a continued commitment towards sustainability. "We know that we have much learning and important work ahead to create meaningful, lasting impact," said McDowell. "While we don't have all the answers, we embrace the challenge because we know change is essential and look forward to sharing King Arthur's journey towards creating a more sustainable, equitable world through the power of baking."

